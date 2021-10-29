Turning CO2 From the Air Into Jet Fuel Would Be a Game-Changer for the US Air Force

Now, one year later, Twelve succeeded in demonstrating its technology and produced the fuel this August. The company has now entered the next phase of the pilot project to create synthetic fuel in larger quantities. This phase will be completed in December 2021, with the results being further analyzed and assessed.

Right now, transporting, storing, and delivering conventional aviation fuel poses a high risk for troops. A relevant example is the war in Afghanistan, where over 30 percent of the casualties come from attacks on fuel and water convoys. This is all the more upsetting, considering that fuel demand is only expected to increase. Logistic supply chains are one of the first things the enemy attacks, so reducing the fuel and logistics demand will be critical to avoid risk and win any potential war, as explained by Roberto Guerrero, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for operational energy.