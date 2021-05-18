Jet Fuel Made Of Plastic Could Be the Next Thing, Is Cheaper and More Effective

More on this:

1 1993 Yakovlev Yak-18T Previously Owned by Russian Army Costs Less Than a Bentley

2 What Are Premium Gasoline and Diesel Fuels and Are They Worth the Higher Price?

3 The LumoFuel Bioreactor Lets You Create Carbon Neutral Fuel at Home

4 Your Next Audi A3 Will Come With Seat Upholstery Made From Recycled PET Bottles

5 All-Electric Float Plane Makes First Flight in Canada