Turbocharged Indian Super Scout? Yes, Please

The Super Scout was built last year by Anders Lundgren and Lasse Sundberg to pay tribute to the Swedish co-founder of Indian, Oscar Hedstrom. It features a water-cooled Garret 25 turbo, which pushes the engine output to 150 - 200 hp at the rear wheel depending on the boost pressure.
“We wanted to build a bike that was related with the Indian history of board track racing and at the same time included the new era of technology that Indian stands for today,”
Anders says. “The Scout model was the perfect choice, and we came up with the name Super Scout to honor the old Scout models that were almost unbeatable on the race tracks.”
The engine, fuel pump, headlight, and shifter pedals are borrowed from a modern Scout
, but most of everything else is custom made. The three-section frame is a one-off built by Lasse Sundberg and was one of the most difficult parts to be created for this ride.
The turbo comes with an external wastegate and boost control. The headpipes and downpipes are all made from stainless steel and mounted as tight as possible to the engine and frame not to interfere with the slim silhouette of the motorcycle.
Despite its retro looks, advanced electronics are present too, with a programmable ECU
, key fob start, and Bluetooth connectivity for engine data monitoring being part of the deal. The engine tuning can also be done via a connected iPad.
Other custom-made parts include a dummy fuel tank that is styled like a 1920 Indian Scout and hides all the electronics, a real fuel tank mounted under the saddle, the saddle itself, and the rear fender.
The headlight is taken off an Indian Scout, the tail light is LED, the radiators were donated by a Honda CRF450, while the front uses a W&W Indian leaf spring for that extra retro aroma.
Anders says he is still test riding the Super Scout in order to fine tune the engine. He plans to use the bike daily if nobody is going to buy it, but we doubt nobody is going to fork out the cash for this beauty.