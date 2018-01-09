autoevolution
 

Turbocharged Indian Super Scout? Yes, Please

9 Jan 2018, 9:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
If you haven’t seen them all, here’s a Swedish built turbocharged Indian made to look like an oldschool 1920s board tracker that makes up to 200 horsepower.
18 photos
Turbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super ScoutTurbocharged Indian Super Scout
The Super Scout was built last year by Anders Lundgren and Lasse Sundberg to pay tribute to the Swedish co-founder of Indian, Oscar Hedstrom. It features a water-cooled Garret 25 turbo, which pushes the engine output to 150 - 200 hp at the rear wheel depending on the boost pressure.

“We wanted to build a bike that was related with the Indian history of board track racing and at the same time included the new era of technology that Indian stands for today,” Anders says. “The Scout model was the perfect choice, and we came up with the name Super Scout to honor the old Scout models that were almost unbeatable on the race tracks.”

The engine, fuel pump, headlight, and shifter pedals are borrowed from a modern Scout, but most of everything else is custom made. The three-section frame is a one-off built by Lasse Sundberg and was one of the most difficult parts to be created for this ride.

The turbo comes with an external wastegate and boost control. The headpipes and downpipes are all made from stainless steel and mounted as tight as possible to the engine and frame not to interfere with the slim silhouette of the motorcycle.

Despite its retro looks, advanced electronics are present too, with a programmable ECU, key fob start, and Bluetooth connectivity for engine data monitoring being part of the deal. The engine tuning can also be done via a connected iPad.

Other custom-made parts include a dummy fuel tank that is styled like a 1920 Indian Scout and hides all the electronics, a real fuel tank mounted under the saddle, the saddle itself, and the rear fender.

The headlight is taken off an Indian Scout, the tail light is LED, the radiators were donated by a Honda CRF450, while the front uses a W&W Indian leaf spring for that extra retro aroma.

Anders says he is still test riding the Super Scout in order to fine tune the engine. He plans to use the bike daily if nobody is going to buy it, but we doubt nobody is going to fork out the cash for this beauty.
indian scout Indian motorcycles custom motorcycle neo-retro board tracker cruiser
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
INDIAN models:
INDIAN ROADMASTERINDIAN ROADMASTERINDIAN CHIEFTAININDIAN CHIEFTAININDIAN CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSEINDIAN CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSEINDIAN SPRINGFIELDINDIAN SPRINGFIELDINDIAN SPRINGFIELDINDIAN SPRINGFIELDAll INDIAN models  