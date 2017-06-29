Ducati Unveils Unholy Looking XDiavel By Fred Krugger

autoevolution

Ducati never ceases to amaze us, and after releasing two concept bikes, namely the XDiavel by Roland Sands and the draXter by the Ducati Design Center, here comes another special power cruiser - the Thiverval customized by Fred Krugger.
The Belgian custom bike builder gave the XDiavel a more interesting twist, coming up with a fresh, futuristic cruiser boasting extreme attention to detail while still retaining the original model’s characteristics.

The Thiverval - named after a small race track on the outskirts of Paris - will be presented to the public on 1 July at the Lifestyle Village during the 2017 Bikers’ Classics. Held at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, this popular event attracts thousands of vintage motorcycle racing, customized bike and café racer fans.

The bike’s engine has been left in full view, while the trellis frame has been deliberately hidden to simplify the lines of the bike, which also put an emphasize on horizontality. The original headlight has been kept as a clearly recognizable XDiavel trait whereas the superstructures have been completely rebuilt, especially the fuel tank and tail, using alternating gloss, matt and chrome finishes dominated by a black shade.

Unlike the original side exhaust, the pipes are now incorporated into the tail just under the rear light, a gem of craftsmanship that kept Fred busy for days.

Thiverval will be present at the Ducati stand in the Bikers’ Classics Lifestyle Village on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd of July. In addition to it and the whole XDiavel range, visitors will also be able to take a look at Ducati’s cruiser accessory and apparel lineup.

Presented in 2016, the Ducati XDiavel represents the company’s take on the cruiser concept: performance and comfort, riding pleasure and relaxed journeying, all combined with a design that has scooped up some of the biggest prizes both in Europe and the USA (Red Dot Design Award 2016 and Good Design Award 2016 respectively).
