Tuned BMW M4 Joins the Slammed Squad Looking Mighty Good

We're not saying the double-coffin design of the kidney grille has grown on us, but it's starting to look less ridiculous as time passes. Chances are the new BMW M3, and M4 will age quite well, so the German car brand's bold bet will probably pay off.
With some work, the latest BMW M4 Coupe can become even sportier. Take the pictured example, which was visited by the tuning fairy, hence the head-turning design. It features a more aggressive overall styling than the OEM model, and some could go as far as stating that it deserves a role in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie.
Sitting closer to the ground, it has joined the slammed squad, and we think this look suits it. The new M4 CSL partially inspired the car in question, which features yellow DRLs in the headlamps for a racier look. The grille was tweaked, but at least the front bumper carries over without any modifications. The apron attached to it is more pronounced, and the new side skirts join it. Moving to the back end, we can see a new diffuser and a larger wing mounted on the trunk lid that appears to be adjustable.
It is unknown whether these parts were developed in the wind tunnel, so we cannot tell you if they enhance the car's aerodynamics or not, but at least they make it look sportier. Making the entire build livelier is the lime green look chosen for the body panels, and the wheels, which were made by AL13 judging by the center caps, were added as part of the tuning job. The concave set has a Y-spoke pattern and a gold look, and we think the M4 looks better on them.
Mind you, the slammed styling and the larger wheels did leave their mark on the driving comfort, so you could expect a bouncier ride. On a more positive note, the improved center of gravity should allow it to tackle corners faster than before. A glimpse inside would have been interesting, but since carlifestyle on Instagram hasn't released any interior shots at the time of writing, it is probably safe to assume that it soldiers on without any changes. The same can be said about the lump powering it, which hasn't been mentioned in the social media post.
A stock BMW M4 Competition Coupe needs 3.4 seconds to hit 60 miles an hour (97 kph) from rest with the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system. The rear-wheel drive model is four-tenths slower, and in both cases, you are looking at the same 3.0-liter turbo'd straight-six. Working in concert with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the engine develops 503 horsepower (510 ps/305 kW) and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque.
