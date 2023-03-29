Triple-Black 1972 Plymouth 'Cuda Left to Rot Outside Gets Rescued for Full Restoration

Most abandoned classic cars have sad stories to tell. Many of them were dropped at the junkyard when the owner decided it was time for a new vehicle and ended up rotting away or becoming parts cars. But others were parked in backyards because their owners couldn't let them go. Unfortunately, these cars also end up having rust issues, but some get lucky and get a second chance at life. The 1972 Plymouth 'Cuda you see here is one of those cars.
Purchased new and drag-raced for a few years, this triple black 'Cuda was parked for good when the owner retired from racing. Sadly enough though, the Mopar spent a few decades outside without any maintenance whatsoever, so it soldiered on into 2023 with a series of issues. There's rust under the vinyl top and the tires are far too gone to provide traction again.
But there's good news as well. The 'Cuda is still in one piece overall, it's very complete (which is rare for an ex-drag racer), and it still rocks its original V8. Sure, the 340-cubic-ich (5.6-liter) mill is nowhere near as powerful and desirable as the HEMI or the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB, but it's not a slouch either at 240 horsepower. At least not for 1972, when most high-performance V8s went extinct.
The really good news, however, is that the family finally decided to let it go alongside a handful of classics that were scattered throughout the huge yard. And the guys who bought are planning to restore it and put it back on the road. That's actually huge given that 1972 'Cudas aren't as valuable and expensive as their 1970 and 1971 siblings.
But it's quite rare nowadays and values are expected to go up over the next few years, especially on 'Cuda versions. Plymouth sold 18,490 Barracudas in 1972, but only 7,828 of them were fancied-up 'Cuda models. Most of them got the 340-cubic-inch engine but only a little more than 4,000 were also equipped with the four-speed manual gearbox. Add in the triple black color combo and the vinyl top and we're probably looking at one of fewer than 500 examples made.
And it wasn't the only 'Cuda left to rot away in the forested area on the property. The owner also had a 1973 version, also of the triple-black variety and also powered by a 340 V8 mated to a four-speed gearbox. This one didn't have a vinyl top and had some damage to the roof, but it was in solid condition otherwise.
This one's even rarer than the 1972 version, as Plymouth sold only 2,007 340 'Cudas with the four-speed manual in 1973. And it will get restored as well, so the owner will end up with a nice pair of Mopars. Check them out in the video below but also be on the lookout for a cool 1961 Chevrolet Impala two-door.
