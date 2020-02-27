Tribute-Made Limited Edition Ducati MH900e Can be Yours

4 Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 to Sell on eBay in Honor of Carlin Dunne

The Ducati MH900e (the e stands for Evoluzione) was designed by Pierre Terblanche to replicate in a modern way the old-school NCR 900 SS. The MH in the model name stands for Mike Hailwood, the winner of the 1978 Formula TT race. Production started in the mid 2000s and ended in 2002, and only 2000 units were ever produced.The engine present on the bike is a classic Ducati L-twin with 904 cc, developing 74 hp (55) at 8,000 RPM and 56 lb-ft (76 Nm) of torque at 6,500 RPM.The suspension in front has an upside-down telescopic fork with 43 mm diameter and for the back wheel, a fully adjustable mono-shock with a single-sided aluminum swingarm. Braking is provided by 320 mm dual-discs with 4 piston calipers in the front, and a 220 mm one rear disc with 2 pistons floating caliper.The tachometer fitted on the bike is made in a retro look, it is placed over a digital display, which kind of ruins the classic feeling, but indicates stuff like the speedometer, clock, and odometer.Judging by the technical specs and numbers, this motorcycle, by nowadays standard, is considered terribly slow, but the main point of its existence was to make an homage to the classic NCR 900 SS model, which won the Formula TT race in 1978.Currently, there is an auction event for the #752 model from the limited 2000 units. The seller bought it in 2014 from the first owner, and it claims that it has only 202 km (126 miles) on the odometer, so basically, the bike had just only one trip to verify if it still rolls. Beneath you will find video with the engine purring.