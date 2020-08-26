Toyota XR5 6x6 Pickup Truck Rendering Was Dreamed Up by a Ten-Year-Old

View this post on Instagram

This is the Toyota XR5. I received this concept in a letter from a super cool 10 year old that has his own idea for what his truck design should be. He has detailed every aspect of the truck: design, cost, Fox suspension, Detroit lockers, and even included a great sketch to go with it! How can you go wrong with a 6x6 convertible pickup?! I did this sketch for him as a thank you for his passion and enthusiasm, and hopefully kept true to his design intention. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #automotivedaily #sketcheverydamnday #cardoodle #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawtodrive #carart #drawingcars #racecar #racetruck #racecars #offroad #offroaddesign #truckdesign #offroadtruck #conceptartist #conceptartists #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart

A post shared by Craig Kember (@kragyen) on Aug 20, 2020 at 11:00am PDT