Toyota XR5 6x6 Pickup Truck Rendering Was Dreamed Up by a Ten-Year-Old

As much as he likes his Toyos, he doesn't appear to be completely happy with the current offer from Japan's biggest manufacturer. That's why he came up with his own model: the XR5. Very specific, but he's done way more than simply naming the vehicle of his dreams.
He even drew up the thing in pretty great detail, and provided an extensive list of specs and features, complete with prices for the optional ones. For instance, if you want your XR5 with factory sprayed bed liner, you'll have to fork out an extra $25. Don't giggle, that's probably a lot of money for a ten-year-old.
The motivation for the six-wheeled truck comes from a 350 horsepower V8 engine, but there's also the option for a Cummins diesel that bumps the price by $250. There are four cabin options - extra cab, quad cab, crew cab, and mega cab, each with the option for a convertible version (for a price, of course).
Other specifications include the possibility to have the vehicle lifted (2.0-inch lift is free, anything up to 4.5 inches comes with added cost), Detroit lockers both front and rear, FOX shocks, and leaf springs at the back. The kid sent his drawing together with a short letter to Craig Kember, an independent designer you might know from Instagram under the name Kraygen.
Being the total gentleman that he is, Craig took the little one's sketch and suggestions and gave them a more... professional appearance. It didn't take anything away from the uniqueness of the kid's project: it's still a 6x6 convertible pickup truck that seems to belong in a comic book. We'd love to have seen the boy's reaction upon seeing his sketch brought to life by Craig, but as great as the Internet is at bringing people together, sadly, it can't do everything.
This is the Toyota XR5. I received this concept in a letter from a super cool 10 year old that has his own idea for what his truck design should be. He has detailed every aspect of the truck: design, cost, Fox suspension, Detroit lockers, and even included a great sketch to go with it! How can you go wrong with a 6x6 convertible pickup?! I did this sketch for him as a thank you for his passion and enthusiasm, and hopefully kept true to his design intention.