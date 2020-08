SUV

AMG

Right now, the Supra is doing well. Every YouTuber and body shop has made a custom version. But sooner or later, you're going to see Toyota launching special editions every few months; that's how you know sales aren't going that well.Toyota probably wouldn't have made another Supra without BMW, and we know the Bavarians had all but given up on the Z4 after disappointing sales. The stage is thus set for the Supra to either go extinct again or be transformed into something else.Sounds sacrilegious, but you can't deny the appeal a concept like that holds. Every American brand is probably thinking of ways to convert muscle car notoriety intoprofits. You already have Ford with the Mustang Mach-E and the Puma over in Europe.Thankfully, this nightmarish scenario can be put off, but if you're a horror movie fan, you can already 'enjoy' the look of a Supra SUV thanks to this image by Israeli artist superrenderscars . He specializes in changing up the front ends of existing cars, but here we have one of the first 'butt swaps.'We think it looks pretty appealing. The natural round curves of the Supra match perfectly with the curves of a sports activity coupe. And with a spoiler stamped into the trunk opening, this kind of looks like a red duckling.In case you're wondering, the base vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. Unless we're mistaken, this is the 2015 GLE 450 AMG from back when Mercedes was getting scrutinized for using thebadge and making a really ugly 4x4.