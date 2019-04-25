autoevolution

Toyota Ending Mark X Production In December 2019

Preceded by the Corona Mark II from 1968, the luxurious sedan that Toyota calls Mark X is not long for this world. Introduced in 2004, the nameplate will be discontinued towards the end of 2019 because sedans are struggling to sell even in Japan.
The second generation of the Mark X is manufactured at the Motomachi plant in Aichi, and under the body panels, you’ll find a lot of parts from Lexus. Modellista, the in-house tuning company, used to offer a supercharger for the 3.5-liter V6 engine. Last facelifted in 2016, the mid-size sedan is available with rear- and all-wheel drive.

Over in the United States, the Mark II used to be sold under the Corona name from 1969 to 1977. Then came the Cressida, which was discontinued in 1992. Now that Toyota announced they’ll no longer build the Mark X, how does the Japanese automaker bid farewell to the luxurious sedan?

Enter the 250S Final Edition, exclusive to Japan and equipped with 18-inch aluminum wheels. Dark chrome on the front bumper, a red-and-black interior loaded with Alcantara and leather; there’s no denying the 250S Final Editon stands out in the crowd.

Available in Precious Black Pearl, Silver Metallic, or White Pearl Crystal Shine, the swansong is chock-full of gizmos and safety technologies. While the Mark X starts at 2,656,800 yen, the send-off model retails at 3,331,800 yen. Make that $29,870 at the current exchange rate, and curiously enough, this isn’t the most expensive variant.

The GR Sport with Gazoo Racing know-how is 3,809,160 yen for the 2.5-liter engine. Rated at 203 PS (200 horsepower) and 243 Nm (179 pound-feet) of torque, it’s no slouch either.

Front and rear parking sensors are also standard, along with genuine leather on the shift knob and four-spoke steering wheel. Customers who want all-wheel-drive in combination with the six-speed automatic transmission need to pony up ¥3,489,480 for the 250S Final Edition, which works out at $31,280.

For that kind of money in the United States, Toyota is much obliged to sell you the Camry XSE. Level up to the XSE V6, and you’re looking at $34,700 excluding destination charge.
