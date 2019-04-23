autoevolution

Toyota and Kenworth Unveil Fuel Cell Electric Class 8 Truck

23 Apr 2019
Half a year after the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved $41 million preliminary funding for a program that includes the development of a fuel cell electric heavy-duty truck, the two companies involved in the project, Toyota and Kenworth, unveiled their first product.
The truck is the first joint project of the two companies and is based in the Kenworth T680 Class 8, on which Toyota fitted its own fuel cell electric technology. The truck has an estimated range of around 300 miles (482 km).

A total of ten such trucks will be deployed at the Port of Los Angeles as part of CARB’s Zero-Emission and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) program. They will be used to haul cargo through the Los Angeles Basin.

The hydrogen for the trucks’ operation is supplied by Shell, who will build two large capacity heavy-duty hydrogen fueling stations in Wilmington and Ontario, California, bringing the region’s total to five.

There are currently 16,000 internal combustion trucks operating in the area, and their number is expected to double over the next ten years, so having an alternative fuel-powered solution in one of CARB’s main goals.

The purpose of the ZANZEFF program and the rollout of hydrogen-powered trucks is to reduce emissions by over 500 tons of greenhouse gas and 0.72 weighted tons of NOx, ROG, and PM10.

“Toyota is committed to fuel cell electric technology as powertrain for the future because it’s a clean, scalable platform that can meet a broad range of mobility needs with zero emissions,” said in a statement Bob Carter, Toyota vice president of operations.

“The ZANZEFF collaboration and the innovative ‘Shore-to-Store’ project allow us to move Heavy-Duty Truck Fuel Cell Electric technology towards commercialization.”

Despite the fact that the idea of alternative-powered trucks has been on the agenda of both companies for a while now, Neither Toyota nor Kenworth provided any information about plans to expand their collaboration further.
