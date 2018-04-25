Toyota Unveils Corolla Sedan PHEV in China, Promises Electric C-HR

Last year, Toyota announced it wants to sell 5.5 million electrified cars per year by 2030. Naturally, the world's biggest car market is a part of the scheme, and today, they dropped a couple of PHEVs in front of the Beijing Auto Show crowd.

3 photos



It also has a sister car, the market-specific Levin sedan. Both have a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that allows them to travel for up to the usual 50 km or 31 miles purely on electricity. Both models are probably fitted with 1.8-liter engines, though this is never officially mentioned.



Toyota will begin producing the Corolla and Levin PHEV in 2019 in China, marking this the first overseas production of PHEVs.



Obvious styling changes include new wheels, a charging port, badging and the trademark stripe across the front.



The automaker has also pledged to launch full-electric versions of the



The Corolla and Levin Hybrid models, sold about 140,000 units last year in China, bringing the total of electrified deliveries to around 350,000 units. Toyota has been working with local suppliers to have locally made vital components. This includes the production of transaxles for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), which started in 2015 at the Changshu factory. Going forward, a new facility is expected to help boost capacity for nickel-metal hydride battery packs to 220,000 units in 2020.



“We are steadily and confidently advancing all aspects of our environmental strategy in China, the world’s most-advanced country in electrification," said Chief Executive Officer of the China region, Kazuhiro Kobayashi.



With 10 electrified models expected to drop across China by 2020, we're likely to see a few new green Toyota. The company is also exploring fuel-cell vehicles with a Mirai test program and possibly buses. The one you'll recognize is the Corolla, which still looks like the older model and not the 2019 hatchback, not that this is of any importance.It also has a sister car, the market-specific Levin sedan. Both have a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that allows them to travel for up to the usual 50 km or 31 miles purely on electricity. Both models are probably fitted with 1.8-liter engines, though this is never officially mentioned.Toyota will begin producing the Corolla and Levin PHEV in 2019 in China, marking this the first overseas production of PHEVs.Obvious styling changes include new wheels, a charging port, badging and the trademark stripe across the front.The automaker has also pledged to launch full-electric versions of the C-HR/IZOA subcompact crossover from 2020. What's the difference? Well, the former will be sold Toyota partner GAC with the latter going to FAW Toyota Motor Sales.The Corolla and Levin Hybrid models, sold about 140,000 units last year in China, bringing the total of electrified deliveries to around 350,000 units. Toyota has been working with local suppliers to have locally made vital components. This includes the production of transaxles for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), which started in 2015 at the Changshu factory. Going forward, a new facility is expected to help boost capacity for nickel-metal hydride battery packs to 220,000 units in 2020.“We are steadily and confidently advancing all aspects of our environmental strategy in China, the world’s most-advanced country in electrification," said Chief Executive Officer of the China region, Kazuhiro Kobayashi.With 10 electrified models expected to drop across China by 2020, we're likely to see a few new green Toyota. The company is also exploring fuel-cell vehicles with a Mirai test program and possibly buses.