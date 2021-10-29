Toyota TRD Sport Trailer Expands Into a Full Campsite, Gears Up for SEMA

With only a few days left until the 2021 SEMA Show kicks off, Toyota has announced yet another build that will greet the Las Vegas Convention Center. The TRD Sport Trailer will join the previously announced Tacozilla camper in what is set to be the ultimate adventure-ready camping package.
Over the last few years, living life on the road has seen a surge in popularity. The restrictions that came with this ongoing health crisis did nothing but boost the RV industry. The result is a wide array of choices that seek to provide the comforts of home. From simple trailers to luxury campers, there's really no limit when it comes to RVs.
But recent trends have seen travelers downsize their big motorhomes to compact camper vans and travel trailers. Some want to have the freedom to live an off-grid life with reduced costs and less clutter around.
Keeping up with the demand, Toyota is turning to trailers that can offer a van-life experience. The TRD Sport Trailer might look like a simple vehicle, but it actually expands into a full base camp equipped with all the necessary amenities. Using the bed of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, the trailer transforms to offer an incredible amount of space.
"It has ingenious features that help make backwoods life more comfortable, and there's extra space to haul toys. I don't know whether to call it a transformer or a Swiss army knife," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president – Toyota Division Marketing.
The TRD Sport Trailer was initially unveiled last year at the 2020 SEMA360 Show (a virtual presentation that replaced the in-person event). Now, for the upcoming SEMA Show, which opens its gates on November 2nd, this off-road build is ready to take the spotlight.
The TRD-Sport Trailer's most striking feature is the platform that raises several feet out of bed. There's a tent that can sleep four adults on the platform, which comes with an awning and fishing pole holders.When fully deployed, the vehicle creates a campsite illuminated by powerful LED lights. Elsewhere, the build can include a custom-built toilet, a hot water heater, a shower, a generator, a 16-gallon (60-liter) freshwater tank, and a 15-gallon (57-liter) grey water tank. It also comes with a slide-out kitchen that is fully equipped with a sink, stove, refrigerator, and other essentials.
