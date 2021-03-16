Toyota Supra "FJ Cruiser" Rendering Is the Sports Car of Adventure Vehicles

The Toyota FJ Cruiser doesn't have the best interior or ride, but it's an SUV on the fast track to becoming legendary. Every time a new collector decides to buy one of these modern classics, one question pops up: why aren't there more of these around?
Sales immediately come to mind. Between 2009 and 2014, it managed less than 15,000 annual deliveries in the U.S. and Canada, compared to the 55,000 units for 2006-2007. Of course, it also didn't get that many updates, and there's undeniable overlap with the 4Runner.
But we often hear that the FJ Cruiser was discontinued because Toyota was ashamed of how inefficient it was, with its wide off-road tires and relatively large engine. And yet the Supra exists, a sports car without any hybrid tech that actually gained 47 more horsepower for the 2021 model year.
Obviously, the FJ and Supra are the last two Toyotas you'd want to combine. The only thing they have in common is American inspiration. The original FJ was Japan's copy of the Jeep, while the Supra spun off from the Celica, which was a response to the pony car.
But from the most unlikely mashups come the best renderings. This one by Chinese artist Sugar Design is an MK V Supra unlike any other. While most tuning projects focus on ultra-low suspension, this one features a substantial lift and tires which wouldn't look out of place on the FJ.
Just like the SUVs it wants to imitate, this lifted Supra also features black fender flares and bumpers for a more rugged look. And just so everybody is onboard with the off-road message, some accessories have been added. Namely, there's a Supra-badged carbon canoe on the roof and a chunky spare chilling between the taillights.
You also can't miss the shooting brake roof design. It's part of a 3D model the artist used when making his Supra "Keisatsu Sha" police car rendering a while back.
