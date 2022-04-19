Toyota Invests $383 Million in U.S. Engine Production and Electrification Efforts

No less than $383 million will be invested by Japanese automaker Toyota in the United States of America. Four plants in four states will use this money for engine production and ongoing electrification efforts.
Toyota Motor North America will use $222 million of the aforementioned sum to create a four-cylinder production line in Huntsville. The mystery powerplant, most likely a member of the Dynamic Force family that boasts a thermal efficiency of 40 percent, is designed for both ICE and hybrid powertrains. The Alabama-based factory’s footprint will be expanded by 114,000 square feet, the sixth expansion since construction finished in 2003.
Next up, Missouri’s Troy will receive new equipment to the tune of $109 million to build four-cylinder engine heads on three productions lines. This plant has the capacity to build more than three million heads every year.
Jackson Toyota in Tennessee will update its equipment to build four-cylinder engine blocks. Total investments in this facility are estimated at $36 million, while annual production is estimated at two million blocks.
Last but certainly not least, the Japanese company’s Georgetown plant is expanding the flexibility of the four-cylinder engine line announced last fall. To whom it may concern, Toyota Kentucky currently builds seven Toyota and Lexus models in addition to four- and six-cylinder engines.
“Toyota customers want vehicles that are fuel-efficient and electrified,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manufacturing and Engineering at TMNA. “These investments allow us to meet customer needs and quickly respond to an evolving market. We are committed to investing in the U.S., and our teams are ready to take on this new challenge.”
The plants Toyota owns in the United States produce half of the vehicles the automaker sells in the United States. Its North American facilities, on the other hand, produce 76 percent of the vehicles Toyota sells in the U.S.
