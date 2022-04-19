New Toyota and Lexus Recall Affects Almost Half a Million Vehicles Stateside

Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus are conducting a voluntary recall in the United States over a stability control issue that will be fixed in the coming months.
In an official press release dropped last week, the car manufacturer announced that due to a software error, the Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) may not be engaged by default under certain circumstances when the car is started. This means that the affected vehicles are noncompliant with the applicable regulations in the United States.
Speaking of the said vehicles, these are from the 2020 to 2022 model years and include the Toyota Highlander HV, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna HV, Mirai, and Venza, and the Lexus NX 350h, NX 450h+, LS 500h, and LX 600. Around 460,000 cars are affected by this issue in the United States alone, and it has been reported that another 40,000 units or so will have to be taken back to the dealers for repairs in Canada.
The fix is quite simple, as the official Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software of the Skid Control ECU. This operation will be performed free of charge, and owners of the affected vehicles are expected to hear from the respective auto marque by mid-June this year. In the meantime, those who may have questions on the topic can reach out to Toyota at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus at 1-800-255-3987.
This is actually the second recall issued by Toyota in the United States recently, as a little over a month ago, they announced another one for nearly 37,000 units of the C-HR. The 2021 model year crossovers have a problem with their pre-collision system, rendering it inoperative due to a potentially faulty radar sensor that may not have been activated during assembly. If they haven’t already, owners should hear from Toyota in the coming days, as the planned notification will end on April 25.
Speaking of the said vehicles, these are from the 2020 to 2022 model years and include the Toyota Highlander HV, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna HV, Mirai, and Venza, and the Lexus NX 350h, NX 450h+, LS 500h, and LX 600. Around 460,000 cars are affected by this issue in the United States alone, and it has been reported that another 40,000 units or so will have to be taken back to the dealers for repairs in Canada.
The fix is quite simple, as the official Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software of the Skid Control ECU. This operation will be performed free of charge, and owners of the affected vehicles are expected to hear from the respective auto marque by mid-June this year. In the meantime, those who may have questions on the topic can reach out to Toyota at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus at 1-800-255-3987.
This is actually the second recall issued by Toyota in the United States recently, as a little over a month ago, they announced another one for nearly 37,000 units of the C-HR. The 2021 model year crossovers have a problem with their pre-collision system, rendering it inoperative due to a potentially faulty radar sensor that may not have been activated during assembly. If they haven’t already, owners should hear from Toyota in the coming days, as the planned notification will end on April 25.