The 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Is the Perfect Bridge to an All-Electric Minivan

The 2022 Toyota Sienna is not an all-electric minivan but a handsomely styled gas-sipping hybrid automobile. Let’s face it. Not everyone is looking forward to anminivan. However, if you are anticipating an all-electric version, the 2022 Sienna Hybrid could be the perfect bridge to reducing your carbon footprint.Minivans aren’t the prettiest automobiles on the road. Like a forklift, its design is functional. The 2022 Toyota Sienna is a departure from minivans of previous years—it has striking good looks. Even though the sliding doors are a dead giveaway, it also looks more like anSince it’s a hybrid offering, it doesn’t come with a V6 popular with cars in its segment. Instead, it comes exclusively as a hybrid with the front-wheel-drive setup as standard and all-wheel-drive as an option.The folks over at Edmunds say the 2022 Toyota Sienna front-wheel-drive variant delivers 36 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the motorway. Its all-wheel-drive variant does the same at 35 mpg, one mpg lower.Under the hood, the new Toyota Sienna comes with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine plus a pair of electric motors making 243 hp combined. While this results in above-average fuel economy for its class, its acceleration of 7.7-seconds from 0 to 60 mph and 15.8-seconds at 88 mph quarter-mile figures fall behind its non-hybrid competition. The 2022 Toyota Sienna starts at $35,925.Would you pick this hybrid minivan from Toyota or wait for Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz ? Check out the video below for more insights.