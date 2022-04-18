The 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Is the Perfect Bridge to an All-Electric Minivan

It’s not a mystery anymore, SUVs have taken centerstage, and they are here to stay. If you thought the cherished sedan is facing extinction, ask yourself what happened to the minivan? While every manufacturer is fighting to bring forth their all-electric SUV offering, Toyota still has the upbeat soccer mom and your local plumber in mind with the 2022 Toyota Sienna.
The 2022 Toyota Sienna is not an all-electric minivan but a handsomely styled gas-sipping hybrid automobile. Let’s face it. Not everyone is looking forward to an EV minivan. However, if you are anticipating an all-electric version, the 2022 Sienna Hybrid could be the perfect bridge to reducing your carbon footprint.
Minivans aren’t the prettiest automobiles on the road. Like a forklift, its design is functional. The 2022 Toyota Sienna is a departure from minivans of previous years—it has striking good looks. Even though the sliding doors are a dead giveaway, it also looks more like an SUV.
Since it’s a hybrid offering, it doesn’t come with a V6 popular with cars in its segment. Instead, it comes exclusively as a hybrid with the front-wheel-drive setup as standard and all-wheel-drive as an option.
The folks over at Edmunds say the 2022 Toyota Sienna front-wheel-drive variant delivers 36 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the motorway. Its all-wheel-drive variant does the same at 35 mpg, one mpg lower.
Under the hood, the new Toyota Sienna comes with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine plus a pair of electric motors making 243 hp combined. While this results in above-average fuel economy for its class, its acceleration of 7.7-seconds from 0 to 60 mph and 15.8-seconds at 88 mph quarter-mile figures fall behind its non-hybrid competition. The 2022 Toyota Sienna starts at $35,925.
Would you pick this hybrid minivan from Toyota or wait for Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz? Check out the video below for more insights.
