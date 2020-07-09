Toyota GT86 "Trueno Levin" Is a JDM Mashup With Pandem Kit

The AE86 market is really getting out of hand. A rusty, difficult to maintain car from the 1980s shouldn't cost more money than a brand new RWD coupe which Toyota sells today. But what can you do when Initial D is your thing?
Every Trueno fan gets his passion and kicks from anime clips of Takimi going sideways down a mountain road in his "Tofu Delivery" Coupe. However, there's more than one way to kick drifting butt.
The world-famous AE86 includes not only the Toyota Sprinter Trueno but also the Toyota Corolla Levin. Both of them are small, front-engined RWD coupes belonging to the 5th-generation Corolla family.
So what's the difference? Well, the main one is that the Trueno has those pop-out headlights everybody likes while the Corolla Levin has a couple of square projectors. Because they're connected in the middle, some owners tint them to resemble sunglasses.
That's kind of what we see in this creative rendering, which combines elements from the classic AE86 with the not-so-modern Toyota GT 86, which began selling eight years ago as a scion.
In any case, every RWD Japanese car fan would love to own something that looks like this, and some of them would spend a decent chunk of change to get there. The mix of styling elements kind of reminds us of the Mazda RX-7 with the Pandem Boss package that we showed earlier today.
The relatively boxy body of the Levin is wrapped up with some round bolt-on widebody fenders. That bumper is also different and probably belongs to a $4,000 Pandem body kit for the 2013 Scion FR-S. Of course, it wouldn't be JDM tuning without super-low coilover suspension and some Rays 6-spoke wheels.
In case you're wondering about the names, Trueno is based on the Spanish word for thunder, and Levin derives from an old English word for lightning. Both had the famous 1.6-liter, though.
