Toyota Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of The Hilux With Limited Edition

In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hilux, Toyota has decided to roll out a limited-edition model that will be produced in… you guessed it… 50 examples for the United Kingdom. The order books open on November 1st, and as you can tell from the Bilstein suspension, this mid-size pickup also features the know-how of Arctic Trucks. 13 photos



Invincible 50 plaques are visible all around the exterior, which also features wider wheel arches, double-hoop sports bar, Vision X LED lights, Line-X bedliner, and the requisite mudflaps. Inspired to a degree by the SR5 from Back to the Future, the limited-edition Hilux also comes with an interior plaque that reads “Built by Arctic Trucks.”



Suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of a 2.4-liter turbocharged and intercooled diesel, developing 148 horsepower. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, along with



The Toyota Touch 2 has to make do as far as infotainment is concerned, complete with satellite navigation. Keyless entry and engine start/stop, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and rear privacy glass are also standard.



All vehicles are finished in black paintwork, and all feature the TOYOTA decal in capital letters on the tailgate. Capable of towing 3.5 tonnes, the Hilux is covered by a five-year warranty in the United Kingdom. Payload is rated at one tonne, and with the help of Trailer Sway Control, towing is much easier in case of crosswinds or difficult terrain.



In regard to pricing, we're still waiting for the automaker to publish the list, along with the optional extras available for the Invincible 50. The Invincible as we know it starts at 26,575 quid for the Double Cab configuration, while the Invincible X and Invincible X Limited Edition level up to 31,045 and 32,485 pounds sterling.