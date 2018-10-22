autoevolution

Toyota Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of The Hilux With Limited Edition

22 Oct 2018, 16:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hilux, Toyota has decided to roll out a limited-edition model that will be produced in… you guessed it… 50 examples for the United Kingdom. The order books open on November 1st, and as you can tell from the Bilstein suspension, this mid-size pickup also features the know-how of Arctic Trucks.
13 photos
2019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 502019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50
Based on the Invincible, the special edition sits 40-mm and 20-mm higher off the ground at the front and rear. More articulation and 16x7.5-inch wrapped in 265/75 BF Goodrich all-terrain rubber ensure maximum performance off the beaten track without ruining on-road ride.

Invincible 50 plaques are visible all around the exterior, which also features wider wheel arches, double-hoop sports bar, Vision X LED lights, Line-X bedliner, and the requisite mudflaps. Inspired to a degree by the SR5 from Back to the Future, the limited-edition Hilux also comes with an interior plaque that reads “Built by Arctic Trucks.”

Suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of a 2.4-liter turbocharged and intercooled diesel, developing 148 horsepower. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, along with Toyota Safety Sense, Pre-Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, cruise control, Road Sign Assist, and dusk-sensing headlights.

The Toyota Touch 2 has to make do as far as infotainment is concerned, complete with satellite navigation. Keyless entry and engine start/stop, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and rear privacy glass are also standard.

All vehicles are finished in black paintwork, and all feature the TOYOTA decal in capital letters on the tailgate. Capable of towing 3.5 tonnes, the Hilux is covered by a five-year warranty in the United Kingdom. Payload is rated at one tonne, and with the help of Trailer Sway Control, towing is much easier in case of crosswinds or difficult terrain.

In regard to pricing, we’re still waiting for the automaker to publish the list, along with the optional extras available for the Invincible 50. The Invincible as we know it starts at 26,575 quid for the Double Cab configuration, while the Invincible X and Invincible X Limited Edition level up to 31,045 and 32,485 pounds sterling.
2019 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Special Edition 2019 Toyota Hilux pickup truck Toyota Hilux UK Toyota
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is It Cheating? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 