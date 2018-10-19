autoevolution

2019 Toyota 4Runner Welcomes Nightshade Edition, TRD Pro Features Fox Shocks

Even though it’s been around since 2009, the 4Runner soldiers on for the 2019 model year because it is still selling well in the United States. Manufactured in Japan, the mid-size SUV is now available in Nightshade Edition and with 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks for the TRD Pro.
First things first, what’s Nightshade Edition? As the name implies, the essence of this package is styling. Black is the name of the game, starting with the grille, exhaust, and 20-inch wheels. The murdered-out motif carries on to the handles, mirror caps, window surround, center console, and door panels, and as you can tell from the photo gallery, this model is based on the Limited.

The TRD Pro, on the other hand, ships as standard with red lettering on the skid plate, moonroof, JBL Premium Audio system, and roof rack. The big news is the suspension system, which combines the best of both worlds by means of Fox shock absorbers and coil springs. An extra inch of lift up front is nothing to scoff at, not when off-roading is on the customer’s agenda.

As ever, the 4Runner ships with a five-speed (!!!) automatic transmission paired to a 4.0-liter V6. The naturally aspirated engine is good for 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet (376 Nm), enough suck-squeeze-bang-blow for a vehicle of this size and weight. The engine-transmission combo also enables a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms).

Customers who choose 2WD can expect better fuel economy and an Automatic Limited-Slip Differential that’s designed to work together with the traction control. Allowing a little wheel slippage helps the 4Runner dig itself out of sand and other difficult surfaces like snow and ice. 4WD models benefit from Active Traction Control, which works in conjunction with the two-speed transfer case.

For those who choose the Limited, bear in mind this 4WD system is full-time, not part-time 4WD as it is the case with other trim levels. In other words, the system includes a Torsen center differential that alters torque to the wheels when slippage is detected.
