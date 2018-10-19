2019 Toyota 4Runner Welcomes Nightshade Edition, TRD Pro Features Fox Shocks

Beautician Refuses to Take Breathalyzer Because Her Pumped Up Lips “Are Too Big”

Even though it’s been around since 2009, the 4Runner soldiers on for the 2019 model year because it is still selling well in the United States. Manufactured in Japan, the mid-size SUV is now available in Nightshade Edition and with 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks for the TRD Pro 10 photos



The TRD Pro, on the other hand, ships as standard with red lettering on the skid plate, moonroof, JBL Premium Audio system, and roof rack. The big news is the suspension system, which combines the best of both worlds by means of



As ever, the 4Runner ships with a five-speed (!!!) automatic transmission paired to a 4.0-liter V6. The naturally aspirated engine is good for 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet (376 Nm), enough suck-squeeze-bang-blow for a vehicle of this size and weight. The engine-transmission combo also enables a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms).



Customers who choose 2WD can expect better fuel economy and an Automatic Limited-Slip Differential that’s designed to work together with the traction control. Allowing a little wheel slippage helps the 4Runner dig itself out of sand and other difficult surfaces like snow and ice. 4WD models benefit from Active Traction Control, which works in conjunction with the two-speed transfer case.



