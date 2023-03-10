Toyota bZ3, Finally Ready to Pre-Order in China, It's 20% Cheaper Than the Tesla Model 3

Just like in the story with the boy and the wolf, the ‘Tesla-killer’ is no longer an exciting collocation. But in China, it looks like Tesla Model 3 is finally getting some shivers in the spine. That’s because Toyota bZ3, co-developed with giant BYD, the ‘No. 1 enemy’ for Elon’s car brand, went recently on sale in China at a very attractive price. This move will most likely have some reverberations in the car industry.

7 photos Photo: Toyota