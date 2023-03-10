Nebula 928 First Seems Akin to a Rendering, Instead It's a Real Crazy Art Project

The German sports car maker has an incredible legacy that extends beyond the realm of four-wheeled cars, and now we have yet another example coming from the (928) love shared by Daniel Arsham and Khyzyl Saleem. Now, let us talk about them, one by one.
First, Daniel Arsham is an American artist that really does not care about discipline segmentation. As such, you might find him working on fossil versions of contemporary stuff in a bid to mix the future of history with fictional archaeology if that makes any sense. But for our case in point, he is also famous among automotive enthusiasts due to his vehicle-related work, be it a Porsche 356 ‘Bonsai’ art car or Lewis Hamilton’s whimsical helmet, among others.
Second, Khyzyl Saleem (aka the_kyza on social media), is one of the many automotive artists that dwell across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, but also one of the few pixel masters that have become truly famous outside their domain, just like Chris Labrooy, for example. And speaking of the CGI experts who love to dabble with certain brands, he is now open to showcasing his Porsche passions in the real world, as well.
This is how, thirdly, we arrive at the Porsche 928, the luxury grand tourer manufactured between 1977 and 1995 as the premium and traditional front-engine, RWD alternative to the 911 series. The flagship, at the time, became the company’s first production model with a V8 and remains to date the only coupe with such a powerplant tucked in front of the driver and passenger(s), not behind them. And, interestingly, somehow the destinies of a 928, Arsham, and Saleem intertwined to create a ‘Nebula.’
Not the cosmic stuff, of course, but rather a 1978 Porsche 928 dubbed as the ‘Arsham Porsche NEBULA 928.’ According to the main author, it “draws inspiration from the Y2K aesthetics” and although the artist is colorblind it sports a ritzy “iridescent pink” hue – so it will be a treat for visitors of the Porsche X space at the upcoming edition of SXSW (March 10-19, Austin, Texas). Switching to the secondary artist, the CGI expert helped Arsham with the redesign of various exterior elements that took inspiration from “organic meta-ball shapes” along with Porsche’s legacy, which is obvious in the 996-like aero rear spoiler or the Panamericana concept wheels.
Anyway, if you think the outside is bonkers, you had better sit down for the cockpit. As such, the latter takes the exterior’s hues and mates them with complementary purple attire (Ultrasuede and leather, of course) then contrasts everything with crazy stuff like the aluminum steering wheel and shift knob! There are also custom BYBORRE woven fabric touches, and everything was imagined like this to blend the past, present, and future in an “automotive sculpture that truly embodies Daniel’s time-traveling concepts.”
Second, Khyzyl Saleem (aka the_kyza on social media), is one of the many automotive artists that dwell across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, but also one of the few pixel masters that have become truly famous outside their domain, just like Chris Labrooy, for example. And speaking of the CGI experts who love to dabble with certain brands, he is now open to showcasing his Porsche passions in the real world, as well.
This is how, thirdly, we arrive at the Porsche 928, the luxury grand tourer manufactured between 1977 and 1995 as the premium and traditional front-engine, RWD alternative to the 911 series. The flagship, at the time, became the company’s first production model with a V8 and remains to date the only coupe with such a powerplant tucked in front of the driver and passenger(s), not behind them. And, interestingly, somehow the destinies of a 928, Arsham, and Saleem intertwined to create a ‘Nebula.’
Not the cosmic stuff, of course, but rather a 1978 Porsche 928 dubbed as the ‘Arsham Porsche NEBULA 928.’ According to the main author, it “draws inspiration from the Y2K aesthetics” and although the artist is colorblind it sports a ritzy “iridescent pink” hue – so it will be a treat for visitors of the Porsche X space at the upcoming edition of SXSW (March 10-19, Austin, Texas). Switching to the secondary artist, the CGI expert helped Arsham with the redesign of various exterior elements that took inspiration from “organic meta-ball shapes” along with Porsche’s legacy, which is obvious in the 996-like aero rear spoiler or the Panamericana concept wheels.
Anyway, if you think the outside is bonkers, you had better sit down for the cockpit. As such, the latter takes the exterior’s hues and mates them with complementary purple attire (Ultrasuede and leather, of course) then contrasts everything with crazy stuff like the aluminum steering wheel and shift knob! There are also custom BYBORRE woven fabric touches, and everything was imagined like this to blend the past, present, and future in an “automotive sculpture that truly embodies Daniel’s time-traveling concepts.”