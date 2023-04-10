Top Google Maps Rival Gets Humongous Update, CarPlay Goodies Included

OsmAnd is often considered a leading Google Maps rival, and thanks to a new update, the application tries to entice more users to give it a try.
The update to version 4.4, now available on the Apple App Store, is an impressive release. It includes everything from small bug fixes to brand-new features and CarPlay goodies.
The first thing iPhone users should notice after updating the app is the support for new widgets. OsmAnd now comes with two new widgets, one of which displays the coordinates for the map center. The second widget shows the exact time or the time left until the next sunrise or sunset.
In terms of navigation, the update comes with voice prompts for a series of new languages, including Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Slovenian, and Catalan. Hiking routes are getting new refinements as well. Version 4.4 includes the ability to select routes on the map specifically if you want to view more information or begin the navigation.
Given its open-source license, OsmAnd also puts users in full control of their privacy. This update further improves on this promise by adding options to disable history logging in the app.
Beginning with this update, OsmAnd also displays a legal warning when enabling speed camera alerts. Such features are forbidden in certain markets, and OsmAnd wants to make sure all users are aware of the local regulations when enabling the alerts.
For CarPlay users, the new version included options for managing existing data. For example, the update adds history information, while also refining the tracks and favorites lists. This way, users should be able to interact with their addresses and start navigation faster. Additionally, the favorites feature is getting support for searching, making it easier to find a previously bookmarked location.
Users who run OsmAnd on their iPhones are getting improved Wikipedia integration. The update adds support for viewing images hosted on Wikipedia. The parent company says it has also updated the reader UI to render all articles correctly.
The changelog also includes smaller improvements, including a manual rotation mode for map orientation and improved support for external keyboards. Like every other update, the new version also includes smaller bug fixes and improvements.
There’s one big change specifically aimed at iPhone users in this update. Beginning with version 4.4, OsmAnd requires at least iOS 15. This means your iPhone must be running this version of the operating system or a newer release. Unless the smartphone is updated to meet the new requirements, the app would no longer get any improvements.
OsmAnd will continue to run on iPhones powered by iOS 14 or earlier versions. However, no new improvements would be received, which means users will miss all the latest functionality.
