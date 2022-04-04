Top Gear's Stig Drives and Owns a German Car, It's a Mean Machine

Did you expect Top Gear’s famous anonymous driver called The Stig to drive a British car? Well, if you did, then you might be a bit disappointed. He doesn’t. His choice comes straight from Germany, more precisely from Stuttgart.
In the latest Drivetribe video, The Stig is showing what car he drives. Surprising many, his daily driver is a Porsche 911 Turbo. It’s a 997 Gen 2, to be precise. He’s explaining why he made this choice, even though he acknowledges that some people might find it a bit “controversial.”
To be perfectly honest, we weren't expecting anything else from the man who verified supercars and hypercars and has done a lot of incredible stunts during the reign of the British television show. Porsches are known for making almost everyone feel like they can control the car better than they're used to. The brand's vehicles might not provide the same Italian-specific feelings and emotions, but its engineering is top-notch.
Ben Collins (not Michael Schumacher, as some still think he’s The Stig) says he has driven a lot of cars during his tenure at Top Gear, but this Porsche made a strong impression on him. He recalls a Top Gear trip to the Isle of Man, where he had to drive the TT Mountain Course. The day they were there to film, the weather was foggy, and he recalls the Porsche giving him “the most confidence immediately.”
But that’s not when he made the decision to buy a Porsche 911 for himself. Collins explains that he went on a working trip to Poland where he drove the 997 Gen 2 and thought he’ll “never need anything faster than this.” The Stig liked back then that he was able to feel what happened with the car, it gave him the confidence needed to drive without worries in any kind of weather, and it provided him with a great driver’s experience. That's when he decided to go ahead and buy it.
Now he relives the same feelings every time because his own 911 is also a manual, and it comes with a handbrake “that’s not a button.”
Ben Collins also admits having a soft spot for Ferrari, but he points out they’re “really shouty” and not that practical. He needed four seats.
This idea that the German carmaker makes the most fun, easy to drive, and precise machines is even continued today by Top Gear's current hosts. Porsche remains a manufacturer envied by many and loved by customers. We can't wait to see them in Formula 1!
