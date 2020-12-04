The Stig Drifts Insanely Fast Caterham 620R in the Wet, Delivers Like a Pro

The Stig has proven over and over again that he does have good taste in cars. And with his new 'The Stig Drift' series, we've already seen him have a go at some interesting machines. This, however, might be one of the most unexpected appearances so far.
Caterhams do provide a serious track package, with their decent amounts of power and extreme lightness making for an unbelievable power-to-weight ratio. Factor in rear-wheel drive, and it goes without saying these cars can be driven sideways a lot.
Knowing The Stig, he would be less himself if he didn't constantly surprise us in one way or another. The weapon of choice for this episode is the 620R, one of the most insane cars ever built by the British manufacturer. That's because it boasts 0.258 hp/lb (568 bhp-per-tonne), more than you would get from a McLaren F1.
The 620R is capable of getting from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.79 seconds, which is faster than a Ford GT, or a Ferrari 812 Superfast, and seeing that the track he's driving on is quite wet, that should have been quite the challenge for him.
The supercharged Ford Duratec 2.0-liter engine does sound rather good bouncing off the rev-limiter, and we applaud The Stig for managing to keep the car sideways, as it does look like a handful for most of the drive up the hill.
In retrospect, it was probably better to have the track slightly wet, considering the huge levels of grip this car was built for. The rather limited steering angle also doesn't look ideal for drifting, but the Stig somehow manages to get the job done.
Considering that the first two cars were paired up in the same class, we do catch a glimpse of the 620R's contender in the beginning of the video, so we do expect that car to be up next.
