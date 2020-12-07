TomTom Working on Waze-Like Tech Able to Send Alerts to Cars in Under 5 Seconds

While Waze is first and foremost a navigation app allowing us to find a specific destination easier and get around the heavy traffic in some regions, it’s also a tool coming in handy when it comes to staying informed with what’s happening on the road.
And it’s all thanks to its community-driven reporting engine, which allows others to report items you could come across on the road, such as speed traps, potholes, vehicles stopped on the road, fog, accidents, and others.
As one of the leading companies in the software navigation industry, TomTom noticed the growing potential of such an approach, especially as the use of connected car technologies is on the rise.
TomTom is now developing Hazard Warnings, a new low-latency push service whose purpose is to send detected hazard alerts to a vehicle in under five seconds. Pretty much like Waze does, only that the software would be integrated at the vehicle level.
TomTom hasn’t shared the full information on this new system, but the company is set to hold a dedicated webinar to detail Hazard Warnings on December 10. The goal is to bring this new technology to the market next year.
The firm already has a hazard warning system in its navigation software, but this new technology is supposed to increase safety for the road ahead in a more substantial manner.
“Knowing speed is of the essence, we’ve developed an industry-first push service that sends detected hazard alerts to a vehicle in under five seconds. Drivers and vehicles are notified faster, so they can anticipate the road ahead and navigate it safely,” TomTom says.
One of the data sources for TomTom Hazard Warnings will be the Data for Road Safety Initiative, a European Commission-backed project that involves several automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, EU member states, and other partners. The effort is supposed to allow all of them to exchange data, such as dangerous road conditions, all with the purpose of alerting drivers in advance using their own solutions available in the car.
As one of the leading companies in the software navigation industry, TomTom noticed the growing potential of such an approach, especially as the use of connected car technologies is on the rise.
TomTom is now developing Hazard Warnings, a new low-latency push service whose purpose is to send detected hazard alerts to a vehicle in under five seconds. Pretty much like Waze does, only that the software would be integrated at the vehicle level.
TomTom hasn’t shared the full information on this new system, but the company is set to hold a dedicated webinar to detail Hazard Warnings on December 10. The goal is to bring this new technology to the market next year.
The firm already has a hazard warning system in its navigation software, but this new technology is supposed to increase safety for the road ahead in a more substantial manner.
“Knowing speed is of the essence, we’ve developed an industry-first push service that sends detected hazard alerts to a vehicle in under five seconds. Drivers and vehicles are notified faster, so they can anticipate the road ahead and navigate it safely,” TomTom says.
One of the data sources for TomTom Hazard Warnings will be the Data for Road Safety Initiative, a European Commission-backed project that involves several automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, EU member states, and other partners. The effort is supposed to allow all of them to exchange data, such as dangerous road conditions, all with the purpose of alerting drivers in advance using their own solutions available in the car.