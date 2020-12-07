Waze Receives Highly Anticipated Update with CarPlay Split-View Dashboard Mode

Google-owned Waze has just released another highly anticipated update for its iOS app, this time adding support for the split-view CarPlay dashboard mode.
The feature originally entered the beta program in November and is now available as part of the stable channel with the release of version 4.69.
With dashboard mode, CarPlay users can run multiple apps side by side in their dedicated cards, and these include navigation tools, phone calls, and music players.
The split-view screen originally debuted in iOS 13 and only supported Apple Maps as the navigation solution, but the release of iOS 13.4 unlocked the dashboard for third-party products too.
Google, however, hasn’t been in a rush to update its navigation apps with support for the dashboard, so Google Maps, for example, only received this feature a few months ago. Waze, which is also a Google-owned company, started testing CarPlay dashboard integration in late November as part of its beta program.
Waze on the CarPlay multi-view screen works exactly as you’d expect it to work, displaying essential information like the ETA, the current speed and the limit, as well as the location of reports, such as speed traps and traffic jams, on the map. The navigation directions are displayed in another dedicated card in the top right corner, and right now, you’re not getting any visual alerts for items reported by other users, most likely because there’s not enough space on the screen.
The directions card also integrates lane assist, so you’ll be told which lane to use for your next turn, just like the whole thing works in the full version of Waze. And speaking of this full version, you can easily switch to it right from the dashboard by simply tapping any of the two Waze cards.
At this point, you can’t send reports to Waze from the dashboard, again because the limited screen estate doesn’t allow for a dedicated button in this regard to be displayed.
