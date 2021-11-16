Tom Cruise Arrives at Duxford Airfield with Helicopter, Flies Away in a WWII Plane

4 Tom Cruise Loses Space Race: The Challenge Starts Shooting on the ISS Next Month

Mission: Impossible 7 isn’t even yet in theaters, and Tom Cruise is already training for the next installment. The actor continued his flying lessons, hopping from a helicopter into a Boeing biplane. 7 photos



Known for his love of adventures, the 59-year old actor still does his own stunts. That, sometimes, doesn’t always come off as intended, and he’s been injured on set several times. But he keeps on going, and there’s nothing he wouldn’t try. He’s taken helicopter lessons, hopped behind the wheel in numerous car chases, and now he’s improving his skills flying a biplane.



Tom Cruise was spotted at Duxford Airfield in Cambridge, UK, as he



But, then again, we’re talking about Tom Cruise, and it’s nothing the actor wouldn’t do for an accurate scene. As accurate as they can be in spy movies. His dedication makes it real, though.



Hopefully, the eighth installment of the beloved spy franchise won’t be delayed as much as the seventh one. You remember that we should’ve had two Tom Cruise movies in theaters this year, including the sequel to Top Gun, Maverick, but they have seen several delays.



For MI7, it felt like



Don’t think we’ll get to see MI8 too soon, though. They haven’t even started filming, and MI7 is supposed to hit theaters on September 30, 2022. But who knows what other skills will Tom Cruise acquire by then?





