To Heck With a Bronco Raptor, This LS3 Swapped Nissan Patrol Has Even More Power

More on this:

1 3,000-HP Drag Race: F1 'Roadster' v Ferrari SF90, 1,000-HP Audi RS 6, and a Stunt Plane

2 The Muscular Buzzy Bike Takes a Customizable Approach to Urban Mobility

3 Nissan 350Z Looks Like the Ultimate Sleeper, But Its Cover Is Quickly Blown

4 67-Year-Old Grandpa Is a Top Level 1/4-Mile Racer in His 1,500 HP Mustang

5 PZL M-15 Belphegor: The Remarkable Story of the World's Only Jet Engine Crop Duster