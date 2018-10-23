Titanic II Coming to an Ocean Near You in 2022. Maybe

One hundred and ten years since it sank in the middle of the Atlantic ocean, the Titanic will sail once again on the waters of the world. And by Titanic we mean an exact life-size replica of the White Star Line-owned ocean liner.

The idea to build the Titanic once more popped into the head of Clive Palmer, an Australian politician and businessman with enough money and time on his hands to dream stuff like this up, way back in 2012.Nothing really happened since then, aside for the establishment of the company which will run the ship, Blue Star Line, and near bankruptcy in 2015. But now Palmer says things will pick up at an incredible pace, and the ship will sail on its maiden voyage in about four years’ time, according to USA Today. Considering the fact that the build for Titanic II, as the ship is called, is barely underway, it’s hard to see how the construction and testing can be done in so little time. But the visionary he is, Palmer is already planning the first trip.And this maiden voyage is to be a tribute to the original Titanic’s ill-fated run from Southampton to New York more than a century ago.Titanic II will carry almost the exact same number of passengers as the original ship, 2,400 people (2,435 in 1912). It will be crewed by 900 personnel (892 in 1912). And it will follow the original route from Southampton to New York."The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York," Blue Line chairman Clive Palmer said in a statement back in September.“But she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue, and mystery in every port she visits."It is not clear where the ship is being built, but in light of the soon to be Brexit, the Titanic II European operations will be run from Paris, France.Below is a video released by Blue Star Line in September, showing how the Titanic II will look like, complete with mock captain and crew.Separately, those willing to experience a real-life replica of the Titanic can take a trip to Romandisea Seven Star International Cultural Tourism Resort in Sichuan, China, where another Titanic is being built.