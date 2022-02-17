Three Big Names in the Aviation Industry Are Joining Forces for a Sustainable Future

Creating a next-generation aircraft is something that either Embraer or Rolls-Royce could do, but bringing along a Norwegian group that is focused on sustainable aviation products will just ease up the process.
Rolls-Royce is already committed to creating next-generation engines made to use SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) and proved that its newest developed turbofans can work on this fuel only. But there's a long road from prototype to production, or should we say flight? Nevertheless, its powerplants need to be installed by an aircraft maker and there must be a financial backup for all the research made, if possible, by a beneficiary airline company.
Thus, the idea of combining an aircraft maker with the engine supplier and an airline company took shape. Embraer, Rolls-Royce, and Widerøe announced an agreement on February 16th at the Singapore Airshow. The three companies will make a 12-month study of the conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft. Embraer is one of the leading producers of regional airplanes, such as the Embraer 190-E2, and Widerøe Aviation Group from Norway already uses this type of aircraft. Meanwhile, Widerøe Zero is an Air Mobility Incubator that researches cleaner transportation solutions.
The study will cover more unconventional aviation engines. Apart from those fueled by SAF, it will examine other technologies such as all-electric, hydrogen fuel-cell, or hydrogen-fueled gas turbines. With this study, the three companies will better understand the more suitable way to go for a net-zero regional operation system.
Chris Cholerton, President of Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, said: "As pioneers of power, this is the kind of engineering challenge that we relish. We have an excellent working relationship with both Embraer and Widerøe and look forward to deepening our collaboration."
Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, considers that "Technological innovations can potentially enable clean and renewable energy to power a new era of regional aviation." At the same time, Andreas Aks, CEO of Widerøe Zero, says, "Working with the world's leading aerospace technology firms, our aim is to understand how viable business can be built around zero emissions regional concepts."
Thus, the idea of combining an aircraft maker with the engine supplier and an airline company took shape. Embraer, Rolls-Royce, and Widerøe announced an agreement on February 16th at the Singapore Airshow. The three companies will make a 12-month study of the conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft. Embraer is one of the leading producers of regional airplanes, such as the Embraer 190-E2, and Widerøe Aviation Group from Norway already uses this type of aircraft. Meanwhile, Widerøe Zero is an Air Mobility Incubator that researches cleaner transportation solutions.
The study will cover more unconventional aviation engines. Apart from those fueled by SAF, it will examine other technologies such as all-electric, hydrogen fuel-cell, or hydrogen-fueled gas turbines. With this study, the three companies will better understand the more suitable way to go for a net-zero regional operation system.
Chris Cholerton, President of Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, said: "As pioneers of power, this is the kind of engineering challenge that we relish. We have an excellent working relationship with both Embraer and Widerøe and look forward to deepening our collaboration."
Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, considers that "Technological innovations can potentially enable clean and renewable energy to power a new era of regional aviation." At the same time, Andreas Aks, CEO of Widerøe Zero, says, "Working with the world's leading aerospace technology firms, our aim is to understand how viable business can be built around zero emissions regional concepts."