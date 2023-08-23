Thrashing the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in the Utah Desert Makes for One Fun Video

When they came up with the idea to launch an off-road variant of the Huracan, Lamborghini probably thought that this model would be treated as a garage queen, with the occasional driving on flat lawns. If that's the case, they couldn't be more wrong because there are several owners out there that tend to thrash the Sterrato on a constant basis.
We showed you one such video about a month ago when one guy picked up his Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and then took it off for some thrashing off the beaten path. That footage put the spotlight on the model's off-roading credentials, and since it kind of went viral, the same man decided to replicate it.
As a result, he took his jacked-up Italian exotic machine to Knolls, Utah, where he had some fun on the loose surface. The vehicle turned out to be highly capable, as it is said to have been recorded "flying down dirt roads at nearly 100 mph (~160 kph)." The Huracan Sterrato also proved its worth on the sand dunes, wrapping it up with a few donuts.
The car in question passed 500 miles (~800 km) recently, and more than half were clocked on dirt roads. As you can tell, it has received a custom wrap to help it stand out more, and it is bound to embrace more modifications. The owner says a twin-turbo conversion is on the shopping list, and it will supposedly increase the output by around 200 horsepower.
Thus, look for roughly 800 hp when the car is ready, a significant increase over the 601 hp (610 ps/449 kW) produced by the standard 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10. The engine develops 413 pound-feet (560 Nm) of torque, enabling the naught to sixty-two miles per hour (0 to 100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds. The Huracan Sterrato won't blow your socks off flat-out, as the top speed has been electronically limited to approximately 160 mph (260 kph).
Sporting a jacked-up suspension, dedicated tires wrapped around the exclusive wheels, extra lights on the nose, a roof scoop that feeds clean air to the engine on dirt roads, and an electronically-controlled AWD system to improve traction off the lit path, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato truly is something else. The Sant'Agata Bolognese car firm will only make 1,499 units of this series, and each one starts at nearly $280,000 in our market. Its closest competitor is the Porsche 911 Dakar, which is less powerful, enjoying 473 hp (480 ps/353 kW) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six.
Even if it's not a real off-roader with a body-on-frame chassis, long-travel suspension, and low-range gearbox, the Huracan Sterrato has already proved to be worthy of the occasional thrashing on loose surfaces. And if you're into that, then you should scroll down and watch the video.
As a result, he took his jacked-up Italian exotic machine to Knolls, Utah, where he had some fun on the loose surface. The vehicle turned out to be highly capable, as it is said to have been recorded "flying down dirt roads at nearly 100 mph (~160 kph)." The Huracan Sterrato also proved its worth on the sand dunes, wrapping it up with a few donuts.
The car in question passed 500 miles (~800 km) recently, and more than half were clocked on dirt roads. As you can tell, it has received a custom wrap to help it stand out more, and it is bound to embrace more modifications. The owner says a twin-turbo conversion is on the shopping list, and it will supposedly increase the output by around 200 horsepower.
Thus, look for roughly 800 hp when the car is ready, a significant increase over the 601 hp (610 ps/449 kW) produced by the standard 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10. The engine develops 413 pound-feet (560 Nm) of torque, enabling the naught to sixty-two miles per hour (0 to 100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds. The Huracan Sterrato won't blow your socks off flat-out, as the top speed has been electronically limited to approximately 160 mph (260 kph).
Sporting a jacked-up suspension, dedicated tires wrapped around the exclusive wheels, extra lights on the nose, a roof scoop that feeds clean air to the engine on dirt roads, and an electronically-controlled AWD system to improve traction off the lit path, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato truly is something else. The Sant'Agata Bolognese car firm will only make 1,499 units of this series, and each one starts at nearly $280,000 in our market. Its closest competitor is the Porsche 911 Dakar, which is less powerful, enjoying 473 hp (480 ps/353 kW) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six.
Even if it's not a real off-roader with a body-on-frame chassis, long-travel suspension, and low-range gearbox, the Huracan Sterrato has already proved to be worthy of the occasional thrashing on loose surfaces. And if you're into that, then you should scroll down and watch the video.