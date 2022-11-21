This State-of-the-Art Patrol Vessel Can Deploy and Retrieve Its RHIB in One Minute

More on this:

1 Guardian Class Patrol Boats Keep the Pacific Safe, One More to Join the Fleet

2 HMS Enterprise Got Closer to the North Pole Than Any Other Royal Navy Ship This Year

3 Larry Ellison’s Former Superyacht Ronin Is Still a Head-Turner, Inspired by Military Ships

4 You Can Soon Watch the Famous Battleship Texas Travel to Galveston for Repairs

5 Dutch Navy Vessel’s Crew Intercepts Illegal Speedboat Just Hours After Completing Training