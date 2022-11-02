Guardian Class Patrol Boats Keep the Pacific Safe, One More to Join the Fleet

As one of the largest nations on its side of the Pacific, Australia long ago took it upon itself to be a sort of leader there, including when it comes to the defense of the region.
About a decade ago, it supported the creation of something called the Commonwealth’s Pacific Maritime Security Program (PMSP), a local effort of making life safer in the region and involving another 12 Pacific Islands.
One of the pillars of the PMSP is the Guardian class of patrol boats built by Austal. A total of 21 of them were planned to be made and delivered between 2018 and 2023, but this week a new one was added to the production roster, to be delivered in 2022 and increasing the number to 22.
“The steel hull Guardian has proven to be an exceptionally capable patrol boat in a short period of time, with 15 delivered to date and operating throughout the South Pacific,” said in a statement Paddy Gregg, Austal CEO.
“This additional vessel, will further enhance our Pacific Island neighbors’ capability and regional security, and Australia’s naval shipbuilding capability.”
So far, says Austal, 15 of the original 21 ships have already been delivered, providing their crews with “improved seakeeping, better amenities, and an enhanced mission capability” when compared to the Pacific Forum-class patrol boats they replaced.
The Guardians are steel monohull vessels coming in at 39.5 meters (129.6 meters) long and boasting an 8 meters (26 feet) beam and a draft of 2.5 meters (8 feet). Powered by Caterpillar diesel engines, the things can move about the water at speeds of 20 knots, but the maximum range, which is of 3,400 miles (5,550 km), can be achieved at 12 knots.
The boats can be crewed by a complement of 23 people, and all were shipped to their users with no weapons fitted. They can, however, be armed, including with machine guns and autocannons.
