2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Off-Road Turns “Best Backwoods Explorer” for SEMA Show

Toyota recently partnered with the 4WD Toyota Owner Magazine and allowed them to fiddle with a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road to morph the full-size family SUV into a “best backwoods explorer.”
Now in its third generation, the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia (2022 Tundra’s SUV sibling) is said to be brimming with “capability, convenience, technology, and safety.” But how about some adventurous traits? No worries, the Japanese automaker has those equally covered. Albeit with a little help from the publisher of the 4WD Toyota Owner Magazine, who grabbed hold of a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road SUV (with the OEM’s blessing) and decided to turn it into an interpretation of the “best backwoods explorer” trope.
The team’s strategy was simple: build the “ultimate overlanding Sequoia” for Toyota to display during the 2022 SEMA Show (at its newly enlarged space in the central hall, booth no. 22200). Of course, they also needed some expert assistance, which was provided by CBI Offroad Fabrication in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Then, on with the parts and accessories bundle, plus major modifications.
On all four corners new ToyTec coilovers, shocks, and coil springs are responsible for a three-inch (7.62 cm) lift, while Camburg KINETIK upper control arms and 6061-T6 billet aluminum rear trailing arms complete the underbody setup. Next, bronze 706 Bead Grip Method Race Wheels shod in 34-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires, CBI Offroad skid plates, rock sliders, front and rear bumpers, and a whole raft of recovery aids also help when the tough get going and the going gets tough.
Lights, a roof rack, and everything needed to set up a base camp are also available. Last, but not least, Fast Signs from Idaho Falls also contributed with the “eye-catching black and bronze wrap for The Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road concept.” By the way, lots of other Toyota cars, SUVs, and trucks are on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center until November 4th at Toyota’s space.
The team’s strategy was simple: build the “ultimate overlanding Sequoia” for Toyota to display during the 2022 SEMA Show (at its newly enlarged space in the central hall, booth no. 22200). Of course, they also needed some expert assistance, which was provided by CBI Offroad Fabrication in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Then, on with the parts and accessories bundle, plus major modifications.
On all four corners new ToyTec coilovers, shocks, and coil springs are responsible for a three-inch (7.62 cm) lift, while Camburg KINETIK upper control arms and 6061-T6 billet aluminum rear trailing arms complete the underbody setup. Next, bronze 706 Bead Grip Method Race Wheels shod in 34-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires, CBI Offroad skid plates, rock sliders, front and rear bumpers, and a whole raft of recovery aids also help when the tough get going and the going gets tough.
Lights, a roof rack, and everything needed to set up a base camp are also available. Last, but not least, Fast Signs from Idaho Falls also contributed with the “eye-catching black and bronze wrap for The Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road concept.” By the way, lots of other Toyota cars, SUVs, and trucks are on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center until November 4th at Toyota’s space.