Armidale-Class HMAS Maitland to Become Autonomous Patrol Boat Prototype, Renamed Sentinel

Autonomous, or at least remotely-operated machines, have become essential to militaries around the world, and nowhere is this more visible than in the war taking place in Ukraine.
Presently, most such systems are airborne, because it is in the air one can gain supremacy over a battlefield. But ground- and sea-based systems are getting increased attention as well.
As with many things in this world, America is leading the charge in the development of autonomous sea-going ships, but as of this week, Australia is joining the game as well.
It will do so through a project called Patrol Boat Autonomy Trial (PBAT), conducted by shipbuilder Austal, Trusted Autonomous Systems Defence Cooperative Research Centre, and the Royal Australian Navy Warfare Innovation Navy (WIN) Branch.
No new ship will be constructed for the task, but one will be converted. It’s the decommissioned HMAS Maitland (ACPB88), an Armidale-class patrol boat that entered service back in 2006, and was taken off active duty in April this year.
Measuring 57 metres (186 feet) long and with a displacement of 270 tons, the ship is powered by 2 mtu diesel engines spinning an equal number of propellers. The ship can reach speeds of 25 knots (46 kph/29 mph), and it originally comprised a crew of at most 29 people.
Once Austal is done with it, the Maitland should be capable to run either on its own, or remote controlled. The finished product will be a prototype for future autonomous systems and practices, says the shipbuilder, which may serve the needs of the Royal Australian Navy in the future.
“Austal understands the future of Australia’s maritime capability will partly depend on how quickly our naval enterprise can better understand and integrate autonomous and remotely operated vessels,” said in a statement Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Greg.
Austal plans to have the ship, now named Sentinel, enter sea trials as soon as October next year.
