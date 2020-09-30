5 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Slantnose Is White on Black Immaculate, Has Just 3k Miles

1 Gulf Racing’s Iconic Livery Looks at Home on This Modified Yamaha SR400

This Portable Cooler Gets You Ready for the Apocalypse

Portable coolers have been around for quite a while, but a new product called Furrion eRove promises to get you ready for the apocalypse because it can keep your food fresh for as long as you want. 14 photos



On the other hand, the Furrion eRove comes with an ePod battery, which increases the autonomy per charge to up to 5 days, but if you also add some ice, you can increase its performance to a maximum of 14 days.



Coming with a set of wheels to make it more convenient to carry the small refrigerator around, Furrion eRove supports temperatures between -8° F and 50° F (-22° C and 10° C).



It has pretty much everything you’d ever need when going on a trip, including cup holders, support for AC and DC power, a dedicated ice compartment, solar power, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB fast charge connector, wireless charging for new-generation devices, and a detachable wheel kit.



Furrion eRove is made from thick foam and ABS plastic, while the interior uses aluminum for extra durability.



“The side panels are fashioned from high density polyethylene, making it corrosion resistant and able to withstand a rough-and-tumble life,” the company that created the product explains.



“The side skirting panels, meanwhile, are made from polypropylene, which helps eRove maintain a consistent internal temperature. The foam insulation, made of polyurethane and cyclopentane, is high-pressure injected for the best possible cooling retention. The wheels are made of rubber, not plastic, which means they have high vibration resistance and can easily navigate tough terrain.”



Furrion eRove is currently listed on



The cheapest perk that secures the starter pack is available for $799, with an April 2021 estimated shipping date.



More specifically, thanks to a so-called ePod battery system and solar panels, it can work without any interruption, while a typical setup that relies on pre-cooling is enough to work for up to 2 days.On the other hand, the Furrion eRove comes with an ePod battery, which increases the autonomy per charge to up to 5 days, but if you also add some ice, you can increase its performance to a maximum of 14 days.Coming with a set of wheels to make it more convenient to carry the small refrigerator around, Furrion eRove supports temperatures between -8° F and 50° F (-22° C and 10° C).It has pretty much everything you’d ever need when going on a trip, including cup holders, support for AC and DC power, a dedicated ice compartment, solar power, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB fast charge connector, wireless charging for new-generation devices, and a detachable wheel kit.Furrion eRove is made from thick foam andplastic, while the interior uses aluminum for extra durability.“The side panels are fashioned from high density polyethylene, making it corrosion resistant and able to withstand a rough-and-tumble life,” the company that created the product explains.“The side skirting panels, meanwhile, are made from polypropylene, which helps eRove maintain a consistent internal temperature. The foam insulation, made of polyurethane and cyclopentane, is high-pressure injected for the best possible cooling retention. The wheels are made of rubber, not plastic, which means they have high vibration resistance and can easily navigate tough terrain.”Furrion eRove is currently listed on Indiegogo , but the good news is that it has already been fully funded. The project has raised over $27,000, with 30 days still left until the campaign comes to an end.The cheapest perk that secures the starter pack is available for $799, with an April 2021 estimated shipping date.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.