This Official French Air Force Military Watch Is Elegance and Ruggedness Combined

The famous French style and the ruggedness of Air Force equipment in one – this new collection of flygraphs, developed in collaboration with the French Air Force, blends the best of both worlds. If you’re into military watches, with an extra French flair, you won’t want to miss out on these limited-edition timepieces.
Not that many people know that the first French watch flown to space is a Yema Spationaute 1, worn by Jean-Loup Chretien, in 1982. As Fratello Watches reports, that marked the first time when the Morteau-based brand collaborated with the French Space Agency (CNES). It would go on to design watches for fighter jet pilots and helicopter rescue divers, starting 1970. For 2022, Yema has released a new collection of military tool watches, designed together with French Air Force specialists.
The new Yema Flygraph French Air & Space Force GMT Steel comes in two versions, a monochrome black one, and a silver one with a deep blue dial, each of them limited to 500 pieces, with an engraved number. Approved by military professionals, these watches are not just beautiful, they are designed for durability and tactical functionality.
In addition to the GMT function that allows the simultaneous reading of two time zones, these military timepieces also offer a 300-meter (990 feet) water resistance. Plus, they benefit from Yema’s in-house caliber, with an average accuracy of 10 seconds per day, and a 42-hour power reserve.
The dial with a striated finish is directly derived from aircraft fuselage design, with a contrasting French Air & Space Force official logo. The hands are inspired by the navigation instruments onboard fighter jets, and provide increased legibility even in low-visibility conditions. Both the 316L stainless steel case and sapphire crystal ensure optimal durability and resistance.
The steel bracelet comes with a diver extension, so that it can be fitted easily over a fighter jet pilot suit. As a special bonus, the flygraphs also come with an extra nylon strap, which is the official French Air & Space Force strap.
For $1,049, you can add a Yema Flygraph French Air & Space Force GMT Steel to your collection, and feel like a real fighter jet pilot.
