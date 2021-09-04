DJ Snake and Hublot Team Up to Launch an Epic, Iridescent Watch With a Bang

DJ Snake first started gaining popularity in 2013 with the release of his track "Turn Down for What." Since then, he's worked with numerous renowned artists, including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kanye West, and Diplo. He even produced an entire album for Lady Gaga.
As for the DJ's connection with Hublot, well, their collaboration started back in 2018, when he performed at the Swiss watchmaker's FIFA World Cup closing event in Russia. Three years later, the two united their talent to release an epic watch that transforms under the wearer's gaze.
"To be able to wear – and also offer my fans – a watch which reflects my personality is something that has been very important to me since the start of my partnership with Hublot. I am delighted to have been able to combine my inspiration with the expertise of the fantastic watchmakers and technicians at this Swiss brand," says the DJ.
The "Newton's Rings" effect, which is similar to a black PVD treatment, was created through charging with colors and carefully aligning the watch's elements in a certain position to generate the desired color. As a result, the colors shift when viewed from different angles or in different lighting.
Not only that, but the components' surfaces were hardened prior to the iridescent treatment to increase adhesion. Hublot claims that this is a difficult procedure since it is challenging to get the same color gradation on each watch produced.
DJ Snake himself designed the cut-outs on the bezel's outer edge. His signature can also be seen on the upper face of the sapphire dial, which shows a map of the world. The world map is a reference to both his international concert tours and his hits that made it across the globe.
The Big Bang DJ Snake is limited to 100 pieces and comes with two interchangeable straps due to the unique One Click mechanism. The first is made of rubber and features a camouflage design in grey, black, and purple that matches the myriad colors reflected by the watch case. The second, which is also made with rubber, has a black ribbed structure. The clasp on these bands, like the case and bezel, has a "Newton's Rings" effect.
"We are thrilled to have been able to channel his outstanding creativity into this new limited edition piece. The result is truly multifaceted, just like DJ Snake's talents!" says Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot's CEO.
Both fans and watch collectors have to dig deep into their pockets, as the new limited-edition Big Bang DJ Snake is offered with a $26,200 price tag.
