5 This Supercar Watch Is Too Cheap for the Typical Lamborghini Driver

4 This Luxury Watch Is Inspired by 1970s Race Cars and “Renegade Drivers”

1 Urwerk Watch Takes You to Space and Back, Mirrors NASA Space Shuttle Enterprise

More on this:

This New Monsieur Superleggera Watch Will Compliment Your Hypercar Speedo

French luxury brand Chanel is soon to offer a watch so slick it will make the speedo of your Bugatti Chiron look like last year’s news. 7 photos



The Monsieur Superleggera Edition pulls cues from Chanel’s J12 Superleggera and it’s driven by Calibre 1, the first manual-winding mechanical movement designed by Chanel. This timepiece is built with not one, but two integrated complications: an instantaneous jumping hour and a 240º retrograde minute. It’s capable of a 72-hour power reserve and purports to be water-resistant up to 3 atmospheres.



Chanel's first in-house movement with 170 components and integrated complications, the Calibre 1 displays minutes prominently on a 240-degree dial with a small seconds dial below to time your laps and a large window showing the hour at the bottom to make certain you’re not late for Happy Hour. The black movement can be seen through the case back, and that makes it look particularly fetching as it rests on an expensive boutique hotel coffee table.



Superleggera - for those not obsessed with Ferraris and other assorted Italian style jargon - is the word for ‘super light’ and it makes an appearance in the names of lightning-fast cars and motorcycles of Italian vintage. The Monsieur Superleggera includes a ‘guilloche’ dial and a ceramic and steel case and bezel.



The Monsieur Superleggera Edition will make you wait, but as it’s released next month it will only set you back $39,400 in American lucre, but you can rest assured that you’ll look ‘magnifico’ as you spin the wheel of your Lamborghini.



You can While the Omega Speedmaster is still the heavyweight champion when it comes to timepieces sported by NASA astronauts and motorsport enthusiasts, this Chanel version might take the inside corner and lead for a few laps in the near future.The Monsieur Superleggera Edition pulls cues from Chanel’s J12 Superleggera and it’s driven by Calibre 1, the first manual-winding mechanical movement designed by Chanel. This timepiece is built with not one, but two integrated complications: an instantaneous jumping hour and a 240º retrograde minute. It’s capable of a 72-hour power reserve and purports to be water-resistant up to 3 atmospheres.Chanel's first in-house movement with 170 components and integrated complications, the Calibre 1 displays minutes prominently on a 240-degree dial with a small seconds dial below to time your laps and a large window showing the hour at the bottom to make certain you’re not late for Happy Hour. The black movement can be seen through the case back, and that makes it look particularly fetching as it rests on an expensive boutique hotel coffee table.Superleggera - for those not obsessed with Ferraris and other assorted Italian style jargon - is the word for ‘super light’ and it makes an appearance in the names of lightning-fast cars and motorcycles of Italian vintage. The Monsieur Superleggera includes a ‘guilloche’ dial and a ceramic and steel case and bezel.The Monsieur Superleggera Edition will make you wait, but as it’s released next month it will only set you back $39,400 in American lucre, but you can rest assured that you’ll look ‘magnifico’ as you spin the wheel of your Lamborghini.You can visit Chanel.com to see the entire lineup of J12 timepieces

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.