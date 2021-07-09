This New EV Has Multiple Personality, Turn It Into Anything Except a Spacecraft

There's no shortage of “innovative” electric vehicles these days, but few of them are as fun and surprising as the XBUS, a modular universal vehicle that can literally be transformed into whatever you need, while also boasting an impressive range for an EV. Developed by a German startup, this ultra-versatile vehicle is taking the world of EVs by storm.
ElectricBrands first introduced the XBUS concept, initially known as eBussy, last year. Now, what could possibly be the most innovative modular vehicle in the lightweight category is available for configuration and reservations.
And this is a configuration set up like you’ve never seen before. With 2 chassis options, the XBUS City and the XBUS Off-road, which are available as a basic version or with 8 separate modules, you can play as much as you want.
From a bus and a transporter, to a classic pickup or a station wagon, XBUS takes any shape you need, even in various colors, and the coolest part is that the interchangeable modules are easy to swap and configure. One of the most fun configurations is the camper, which comes with a fresh water tank, a sink, plus a fridge and a TV. Perhaps you need more room for your bike or surfboard, in which case the cabrio pickup would be a better choice.
On a full battery and thanks to its integrated solar panels, it can exceed a 373-mile (600 km) range, and on a daily basis it can go for 124 miles (200 km). No matter the configuration, XBUS provides an electronically controlled all-wheel drive and more than 1000 Nm of torque, with a maximum speed of 62 mph (100 kph). Without batteries and the superstructure, it only weighs about 1,323 lbs (600 kg), but it can carry up to 2,205 lbs (1,000 kg) of load.
All XBUS models come with an app-controlled communication system and a sound system, plus several optional features, including air conditioning and digital exterior mirrors.
XBUS prices range between $27,000 (£19,744) and $44,000 (£31,946), with the first innovative modular vehicles expected to arrive next year.
And this is a configuration set up like you’ve never seen before. With 2 chassis options, the XBUS City and the XBUS Off-road, which are available as a basic version or with 8 separate modules, you can play as much as you want.
From a bus and a transporter, to a classic pickup or a station wagon, XBUS takes any shape you need, even in various colors, and the coolest part is that the interchangeable modules are easy to swap and configure. One of the most fun configurations is the camper, which comes with a fresh water tank, a sink, plus a fridge and a TV. Perhaps you need more room for your bike or surfboard, in which case the cabrio pickup would be a better choice.
On a full battery and thanks to its integrated solar panels, it can exceed a 373-mile (600 km) range, and on a daily basis it can go for 124 miles (200 km). No matter the configuration, XBUS provides an electronically controlled all-wheel drive and more than 1000 Nm of torque, with a maximum speed of 62 mph (100 kph). Without batteries and the superstructure, it only weighs about 1,323 lbs (600 kg), but it can carry up to 2,205 lbs (1,000 kg) of load.
All XBUS models come with an app-controlled communication system and a sound system, plus several optional features, including air conditioning and digital exterior mirrors.
XBUS prices range between $27,000 (£19,744) and $44,000 (£31,946), with the first innovative modular vehicles expected to arrive next year.