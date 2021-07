Boat-Inspired Casa Ojala Has 1,000+ Possible Configurations, Is Self-Sufficient

Everything about the Casa Ojalá is customizable, with Bonzanigo saying that there are over 1,000 possible configurations for the layout. That means that each unit delivered is personalized to the taste and preferences of the new owner.The wooden walls move on iron rails, as do the fabric screens surrounding the platform, which serve as interior partitions. You can keep the unit as a single room, or you can create individual spaces with these screens, should you desire to. This kind of control over personal space is meant to offer owners and guests (no more than three people at a time) a “complete immersion in the landscape.”That is also achieved thanks to the fact that you get completely cut off from the world when staying here . Bonzanigo drew inspiration from boat design, and her goal was clearly to make guests feel as if they’re floating in the middle of nowhere. So, you get no TV, no internet access, and no screens to intrude into your very special moment of communion with nature.The platform is 6.20 meters (20.3 feet) in diameter and offers approximately 27 square meters (291 square feet) of living space, packed with the basics for comfortable living . There is no kitchen, but you could get a kitchenette, and you do have the stove. The platform is 6 meters (19.6 feet) high off the ground, accessible through a retractable metal ladder.One unit can be hooked to the grid or made to be self-sufficient . Expect to pay extra for the latter option, which will include a 1.9-2.3kW panels system with 1kW storage, microfiltration and UV sterilization, anaerobic filtration system for gray water, and rainwater recovery system. Whichever model you choose, on or off the grid, the assembly doesn’t require any underground foundation and takes approximately one week.In theory, Casa Ojalá is movable, though not exactly as movable as a wheeled tiny house. Should you wish to relocate, you can do so, but you have to consider special conditions for disassembly, transport, and re-assembly, the makers note.Ideal for glamping or a seasonal retreat for occasional and limited use, Casa Ojalá stands out for offering a combination of ready-made luxury with a wide range of personalization options. It’s delivered completely furnished with all the stuff you pre-approve and handpick, with a layout of your choosing, ready to give you that break from civilization you’ve been wanting. Pricing for one unit hasn’t been disclosed, but the makers say they’re looking forward to international deliveries this year. A waitlist is now open.