This e-bike is the Perfect Example of German Design and Ingenuity

4 Caterham Super Seven 1600 Revealed with Most Power Ever, Two Chassis

More on this:

I wasn’t exactly a huge fan of the original bike’ design, but this sexy beast definitely hits that sweet spot.

This Moto Guzzi V75 Was Reborn at The Hands of Venier Customs





Today, Venier’s aftermarket surgeons pride themselves with an extensive portfolio that’ll have just about any motorcycle enthusiast completely awe-struck. Their two-wheeled works of art have been featured in publications in over twenty countries around the world and let me tell you; they deserve all that attention and more!



To give you a better idea as to what these daredevils are up to, we’ll be taking a closer look at one of their delicious masterpieces, based on a







At the front, the structure is supported by a pair of telescopic air-assisted forks, joined by a fully adjustable Marzocchi setup at the rear. Stopping power is handled by twin 270 mm (10.63 inches) brake discs up front, coupled with a single 235 mm (9.25 inches) rotor on the opposite end.



Venier Customs kicked things off by removing V75’s chunky bodywork. After disposing of its stock panels, the team proceeded to manufacture several custom units in-house, such as aluminum fenders and side panels, as well as a magnificent one-off fuel tank.



Next, the bike’s frame was tweaked to accommodate the new components. Besides these modules, Venier also installed a set of Tarozzi rear-mounted foot pegs, clip-on handlebars and a fresh saddle. Additionally, rear suspension duties are taken care of by dual Ikon shock absorbers that provide a considerable improvement in terms of handling.







The V-twin powerplant was treated to a meticulous overhaul. It breathes with ease, thanks to an aftermarket exhaust and mufflers from Mistral, while a carburetor recalibration concludes the engine upgrades. As a result, the 744cc mill is capable of generating up to 60 bhp.



Lastly, the fuel tank was blessed with a satin white finish, standing in contrast to the satin black paintwork found on the frame, exhaust and fenders.



If this made you curious about Venier Customs’ ambitious undertakings, the remainder of their incredible projects can be checked out on the firm’s Back in 2012, Venier Customs was founded by Stefano Venier. Thanks to serving a worldwide market, the New York-based workshop enjoyed a great deal of attention from the global press. Venier’s crew specializes in crafting some of the neatest retro-styled custom machines you will ever come across. As of 2015, the reputed firm teamed up with an Italian fashion designer, by the name of Veronica Sent, to introduce a gorgeous collection of casual apparel goodness.Today, Venier’s aftermarket surgeons pride themselves with an extensive portfolio that’ll have just about any motorcycle enthusiast completely awe-struck. Their two-wheeled works of art have been featured in publications in over twenty countries around the world and let me tell you; they deserve all that attention and more!To give you a better idea as to what these daredevils are up to, we’ll be taking a closer look at one of their delicious masterpieces, based on a Moto Guzzi V75. For comparison’s sake, I’ll start by pointing out a few of the original bike’s specs.The 1989 model in Moto Guzzi’s V75 family is brought to life by a four-stroke V-twin engine, with four valves per cylinder and a generous displacement of 744cc. At around 7,300 rpm, this air-cooled piece of machinery will deliver up to 58 hp, along with 45 pound-feet (61 Nm) of torque to a five-speed gearbox. Ultimately, power is channeled to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive, allowing the V75 to reach a respectable top speed of 117 mph (189 kph).At the front, the structure is supported by a pair of telescopic air-assisted forks, joined by a fully adjustable Marzocchi setup at the rear. Stopping power is handled by twin 270 mm (10.63 inches) brake discs up front, coupled with a single 235 mm (9.25 inches) rotor on the opposite end.Venier Customs kicked things off by removing V75’s chunky bodywork. After disposing of its stock panels, the team proceeded to manufacture several custom units in-house, such as aluminum fenders and side panels, as well as a magnificent one-off fuel tank.Next, the bike’s frame was tweaked to accommodate the new components. Besides these modules, Venier also installed a set of Tarozzi rear-mounted foot pegs, clip-on handlebars and a fresh saddle. Additionally, rear suspension duties are taken care of by dual Ikon shock absorbers that provide a considerable improvement in terms of handling.A slim taillight was incorporated into the leather seat, while the headlight has been relocated between the forks, contributing to the immaculate overall aesthetic. The license plate is suspended above the rear wheel, gripped by a hand-crafted bracket.The V-twin powerplant was treated to a meticulous overhaul. It breathes with ease, thanks to an aftermarket exhaust and mufflers from Mistral, while a carburetor recalibration concludes the engine upgrades. As a result, the 744cc mill is capable of generating up to 60 bhp.Lastly, the fuel tank was blessed with a satin white finish, standing in contrast to the satin black paintwork found on the frame, exhaust and fenders.If this made you curious about Venier Customs’ ambitious undertakings, the remainder of their incredible projects can be checked out on the firm’s Facebook and Instagram pages. In fact, why not head over there now to please your eyes with these spectacular two-wheelers?