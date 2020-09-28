This Mesmerizing Ducati Streetfighter S Shapeshifted to a Vintage Cafe Racer

Jérémie Duchampt is a specialist in just about anything that has wheels and an engine. He goes about his daily business in the magnificent little town of Béziers, France – a place you might want to consider adding to your bucket list if you’re into historical travel destinations and spectacular medieval architecture; you know, for when travelling becomes a thing again.
Over the course of his career, Duchampt dealt mainly with four-wheeled entities of all shapes and sizes. However, as the years went by, his focus slowly began to shift towards the wonderful realm of motorcycles. Ultimately, he debuted on the custom scene with a genuinely drool-worthy work of moto art, based on Ducati’s almighty Streetfighter S 1098 colossus. To be frank, this sexy beast does a remarkable job at leaving petrolheads lost for words!
Look, the vicious Streetfighter is one hell of a machine straight off the production line. It is powered by an unholy L-twin DOHC monstrosity, with a desmodromic valvetrain and four valves per cylinder head. This nasty liquid-cooled leviathan is fed by a Marelli electronic fuel injection with elliptical throttle bodies. It boasts an impressive compression ratio of 12.5:1 and a truly gargantuan displacement of no less than 1099cc.
Its powertrain units are hugged by a tubular steel trellis frame that sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) Ohlins inverted forks up front, along with a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock and a single-sided swingarm at the rear. Stopping power is supplied by dual 330 mm (13 inches) discs and radially-mounted four-piston calipers at the front, accompanied by a 245 mm brake rotor and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end.
As to Duchampt’s majestic exploit, the Frenchman kicked things off by stripping the bike naked of its stock bodywork to make room for one-off counterparts. In fact, the only factory module that was retained is Streetfighter’s delicious fuel tank.
Furthermore, you will find a full LED lighting package on both ends, as well as clip-on handlebars that wear FB Mondial grips and bar-end mirrors. In terms of performance upgrades, Streetfighter’s suspension received a thorough overhaul, while its L-twin behemoth was treated to a free-flowing aftermarket exhaust system with Yoshimura mufflers. To wrap it all up, the bodywork was honored with unmistakable Gulf Racing livery that keeps things classy.
And that concludes it, folks. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing more two-wheeled ventures roll out of Jérémie Duchampt’s garage in the future. One thing’s for sure; he’s set an admirable standard with this introductory project!
