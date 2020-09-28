This Mesmerizing Ducati Streetfighter S Shapeshifted to a Vintage Cafe Racer

More on this:

1 Moto Motivo’s Ducati ST4S Boasts Some Serious Aftermarket Mutations

2 A Shelby Cobra Tribute on Two Wheels - Not a Motorcycle, But an Electric Bicycle

3 Ducati Introduces the e-Scrambler e-Bike, Inspired by the Scrambler Moto

4 1988 BMW R80 RT Gets Low and Mean as Custom Vagabund V08 Project