WHOOO!! About time! An electric bicycle that pays tribute to the Shelby Cobra. Shelby? Two wheels? That sounds like a no no. What would Shelby think? My opinion, Shelby would be pleased.

A Shelby Cobra Tribute on Two Wheels - Not a Motorcycle, But an Electric Bicycle

14 Aug 2020, 9:36 UTC ·
by
This limited-edition bicycle is produced by Vintage Electric Bikes. If you don’t know anything about Vintage, get with the program. Andrew Davidge took a few of his vintage garage-built concepts to a car show in Monterey and since then a full-blown business has flourished. Based in Santa Clara California, the work these guys do is absolutely... I don’t have words. I, the writer, at a loss for words. And this is no writer's block, it’s pure marvel.

Where to even start? If you’re an avid biker, be it downhill, street, or aggressive, you would most definitely enjoy this for your Saturday park ride. Let’s say for a moment that you aren't an avid biker, and really into motorcycles. If that’s the case, then the design should surely please. And finally, let’s says you’re the kind of person that just likes cars. Then, this will bring a smile to your face too.

The frame is composed of hydroformed aluminum and gives off a Shelby vibe. But despite being aluminum, the bike comes in at 86 pounds (39 kg), which is much heavier than your average electric powered bike. But then again, this isn't average.

Most of the weight comes from the huge battery pack in the middle. I just love the way the team at Vintage gave it a V-twin look. The massive battery is bolted directly into the frame and pushes out 48v 23.4 Ah with a capacity 1123 watt-hours of juice. Huge by e-bike standards, with a max range of 75 miles (120 km) in street mode, you can literally take a ride to San Mateo and back again if you start in Santa Clara. A charge time of 4.5 hours isn’t bad, but we do need to factor in that it will take you on a longer journey than most.

The bike utilizes a rear-hub motor that spits out 750W. While in race mode, one of the five different modes available, the Shelby can reach her top speed of 36 mph (58 kph). Her slowest riding mode comes in at 20 mph (36 kph). To make her go, all you got to do is pedal or push the thumb throttle.

Now she is a bike after all so your feet are also part of the story. It may not seem like a big deal to the cars folks I addressed earlier, but seeing as how she is quite heavy, she requires a pretty strong chain that can pull her pleasantly plump bottom along. A KMC Z410 NP 1/2” x 1/8” sports rated heavy-duty chain won't leave you stranded anywhere.

Both the front and rear brakes are Promax Lucid hydraulic disks, but the rear disc includes a regenerative braking lever that will help you get some juice back in this retro beast.

The standard seat is a dual density perforated leather that ensures a relaxed ride. A polished alloy seat post and silver alloy binder is another way to accent her Shelby look. But if you don’t like these types of materials, not a problem. Being a bike, this is one of the easier components to change or modify.

As far as suspension goes, she got to have something that can take a beating, and she does. An MPR 60mm inverted travel fork sets a café racer tone to this tribute vehicle.

Oh, I nearly forgot. It’s currently coming out hot at $7,249 US dollars (6,130 Euro). But you better move on this, if it’s not too late already. Production is only limited to 300 pieces, and if you’re a Shelby fan with one or a few in your garage, this blue babe will make a fine addition. Just check out the video below just to get an idea of what she can do.

