autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 

This Land Rover Defender Lookalike Combines a Jeep Frame With Chevy V8 Muscle

Home > News > Custom Cars
23 Sep 2021, 19:09 UTC ·
Inspired by the Willys MB, the Land Rover Series of body-on-frame vehicles morphed into the Defender in 1990. The Defender then morphed into a unibody luxobarge for the 2020 model year, a change that splits opinion to this day although JLR has no trouble selling these bad boys.
11 photos
Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110Black Bridge Motors Function Land Rover Defender 110
The purists, however, are left with two choices: scour the classifieds for a well-maintained overlander or venture into the aftermarket for a restomod.

Function, a division of Black Bridge Motors, goes one step beyond the second category because their Defender lookalike is brand-spanking new. The open-top rig before your eyes isn’t exactly cheap, though, because the suggested retail price kicks off at $144,950, excluding the most desirable extras.

Speaking to Jonathon Ramsey of Autoblog.com, lead designer Scott Gilbert says that a JK frame is hiding under the 3/8-inch aluminum body shell. The reason Black Bridge Motors went for the previous-gen Jeep Wrangler is rather simple: they can tap into the vast array of JK aftermarket upgrades.

The Defender-inspired Function can be fitted with a roll cage for $7,850, whereas a canvas top adds $3,500 to the tally. Braking power comes in the guise of Brembo calipers and rotors, and the central interface that controls everything from A/C to the audio system is… wait for it… an Apple iPad.

Customers are offered two choices for the powertrain: the port-injected LS3 or direct-injected LT4. Transmissions number three choices: a six-speed manual for either plant, a six-speed automatic for the LS3, or an eight-speed automatic for the LT4 that makes 650 supercharged ponies at the crankshaft. The much simpler LS3 small block is officially rated at 430 N/A ponies.

Further augmented by premium leather seats or sport leather seats, the Function sweetens the deal with a 116-inch wheelbase instead of the Defender 110’s 110 inches. And finally, each build is fitted with independent front suspension and a triangulated trailing arm-style rear suspension.
Black Bridge Motors Land Rover Defender Black Bridge Motors Function land rover v8 custom car GM Jeep Wrangler
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories