Murdered-Out Widebody Lancia Delta Restomod Looks Real, But Everything Is CGI

Lancia’s Delta could have been just another Italian small family car produced throughout a trio of generations if not for the model’s astonishing motorsport legacy. And that makes it unforgettable.
Produced between 1979 and 1994, the original Lancia Delta is the poster rally car on everyone’s minds thanks to its copious domination of the World Rally Championship (WRC) during the late 1980s and early 1990s. So, it’s only natural that it’s the sole entry into the “gone, but not forgotten” pantheon of cool cars. Both across the real world and the virtual artist’s plains of imagination land.
One particular pixel master, Matteo Gentile (aka mattegentile on social media), has toyed with the idea of integrating his unique vision of a Lancia Delta restomod across both realms. So, the first time we noticed the widebody Delta was a few months ago as the Lancia was CGI-plastered all over a minimalist, industrial-looking real-world background.
After a quick transformation using a Verde Prato paintjob to bode well for the bronze wheels, now the restored and customized Italian hot hatchback is back in its original attire. The murdered-out look fits nicely with all the rest of the virtual changes and gives the Delta a menacing demeanor.
But the restomod Lancia Delta has come back for yet another reason. We already knew the car was just wishful thinking, but here is the virtual artist taking everything a step further up the CGI ladder. So, this time around it is not just the vehicle that is solely made from pixels, but also the background. With a little help from a friend and the Unreal Engine 4.27 software (with Path Tracer instead of Real-Time), the entire scene became a full CGI composition, top to bottom and left to right.
Meanwhile, although it is the third time around this virtual artist rekindles his love for the feisty Delta, he still hasn’t given any hints as to what hides underneath Lancia’s widebody restomod hood, which is really a shame!
One particular pixel master, Matteo Gentile (aka mattegentile on social media), has toyed with the idea of integrating his unique vision of a Lancia Delta restomod across both realms. So, the first time we noticed the widebody Delta was a few months ago as the Lancia was CGI-plastered all over a minimalist, industrial-looking real-world background.
After a quick transformation using a Verde Prato paintjob to bode well for the bronze wheels, now the restored and customized Italian hot hatchback is back in its original attire. The murdered-out look fits nicely with all the rest of the virtual changes and gives the Delta a menacing demeanor.
But the restomod Lancia Delta has come back for yet another reason. We already knew the car was just wishful thinking, but here is the virtual artist taking everything a step further up the CGI ladder. So, this time around it is not just the vehicle that is solely made from pixels, but also the background. With a little help from a friend and the Unreal Engine 4.27 software (with Path Tracer instead of Real-Time), the entire scene became a full CGI composition, top to bottom and left to right.
Meanwhile, although it is the third time around this virtual artist rekindles his love for the feisty Delta, he still hasn’t given any hints as to what hides underneath Lancia’s widebody restomod hood, which is really a shame!