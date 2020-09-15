This Kawasaki ZRX1100 Was Subjected to a Radical Makeover

Now, the other thing that soothes my moto-loving soul is the magnificent realm of custom motorcycles, where riders’ wildest dreams come true and spectacular works of art are born. More often than not, gifted craftsmen have a tendency to delight us with some of the raddest two-wheelers our world has ever witnessed.
All things considered, it goes without saying that I’ll be stoked every time I stumble upon a juicy cafe racer-inspired build. In fact, instead of me just babbling on about these fascinating pieces of machinery, let’s take a closer look at one such creature. This should give you a sneaky clue as to what kinds of rides I’ll find myself daydreaming about on a daily basis.
Kawasaki’s revered ZRX1100 family. This bad boy is put in motion by a fierce four-stroke inline-four colossus, with a total of 16 valves and an astronomical displacement of 1052cc.
The liquid-cooled DOHC mill prides itself with a compression ratio of 10.1:1 and as many as four Keihin CVK36 carburetors. At around 8,700 rpm, this nasty animal will generate up 106 hp, accompanied by 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) of torque output at 7,000 revs. Power reaches a chain final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox. Ultimately, ZRX1100 is perfectly capable of accelerating 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a whopping 3.4 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 139 mph (224 kph).
A steel cradle frame is tasked with holding the entire thing together. At the front, it is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) telescopic forks that allow 4.9 inches (125 mm) of wheel travel. On the opposite end, you will find a pair of fully-adjustable shock absorbers from KYB, permitting up to 4.6 inches (118 mm) of travel. Stopping power is taken care of by twin 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake rotors and six-piston calipers up front, coupled with a single 250 mm (9.84 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper at the rear.
They kicked things off by treating the four-cylinder behemoth to fresh air filters and tweaked carbs. Additionally, it breathes a little more freely, thanks to a free-flowing titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic.
With the exception of its fuel tank, ZRX1100’s stock bodywork was removed to make room for the workshop’s very own custom alternatives. As such, a round tail section was developed to match the desired aesthetic and an elegant leather saddle was upholstered in-house.
Finally, a Motogadget gauge was equipped and the whole thing received a timeless metallic black finish, joined by silver accents on the filler cap, forks and front fender. Needless to say, this 1999 Kawasaki ZRX1100 certainly enjoys its new outfit!
What’s your take on this handsome machine?
