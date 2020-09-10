More on this:

When a magnificent motorcycle falls in the hands of aftermarket magicians, the final results are absolutely ravishing.

This Modified Kawasaki Z900 RS Demands Your Admiration





It is brought to life by a ruthless four-stroke DOHC inline-four engine, coupled with a six-speed transmission. Besides a humungous displacement of 948cc, the liquid-cooled powerplant prides itself with four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 10.8:1, as well as an electronic fuel injection with 36 mm (1.4 inches) Keihin throttle bodies. At 8,500 rpm, this vicious piece of machinery will generate up to 110 hp, accompanied by 73 pound-feet (99 Nm) of crushing torque output at 6,500 revs.



The bike's vicious mill is nested inside a tubular steel trellis frame, which holds the entire structure in place. At the front, it is supported by a set of fully adjustable KYB inverted forks that allow 4.7 inches (120 mm) of travel, joined by a linkage-assisted monoshock with adjustable rebound damping on the opposite end. The latter provides up to 5.5 inches (140 mm) of wheel travel.







Now, a French workshop, by the name of MRS Oficina, was tasked with converting the standard 2018 Z900 RS into a gorgeous track-ready machine. Let’s set things straight, the folks over at MRS aren’t exactly rookies when it comes to outstanding custom builds. The Paris-based firm was founded by Mario Raphael Soares back in 2013, and has since stacked up on a plethora of impressive projects that can be admired on Oficina’s



As to their Z900 RS-based marvel, Soares’ crew replaced the original handlebars with a couple of clip-on items from Renthal, but decided to retain the bike’s stock headlight and gauges. However, these are now housed by a one-off aluminum fairing, while the standard brake and clutch assemblies were disposed of to make room for Beringer components. Additionally, you will notice that the plastic fender was removed in favor of a new aluminum counterpart.







Furthermore, a hand-crafted tail section that incorporates LED taillights sits on top of Z900 RS’ modified subframe, while its saddle is now enveloped in suede leather. To offer a race-suited riding stance, Oficina added Borani rear-mounted foot pegs.



Although the four-cylinder engine remains untouched, a titanium four-into-one exhaust system enables it to breathe more freely. Last but not least, a majestic pair of carbon fiber Rotobox rims is perhaps the most notable highlight of all. To top it all off, these bad boys were blessed with track-ready rubber.



