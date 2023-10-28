This Is the Trailer Hitch That Is Going To Make Life Simpler, It Will Be at SEMA 2023

Making drivers’ lives easier in a car industry that is going either electric or autonomous. Or both. This is what Modal Group is focusing on. That is why they are taking to SEMA three devices with the sole purpose of helping those who are open to futuristic solutions.
To accelerate the transition toward autonomous transport and make it smoother, Modal will introduce the three smart mechanisms at the Convention Center in Las Vegas starting October 31 through November 3. Their list is made up of the EVject, the OneHitch, and the RocketSocket. The three of them are designed either to simplify things for the users or to keep them safe when dangerous situations occur.
The Research and development company made a Class III trailer hitch that is designed to tow trailers up to 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms), with a Class V hitch being under development.
The system, which is electrical, should make coupling easier. The mechanism sports safety chain hookups for trailers. It is specifically designed to be mounted on the trailer tongue, a solution that enables the driver to backup their vehicle into the device, and all connections are made automatically. The driver can fully hitch and unhitch the trailer without even getting out of the car.
On display this fall at SEMA, the OneHitch device is going to be available for order in 2024.
There is also the EVject that will be at Modal's booth in Las Vegas. It is an EV charging adapter, designed to enhance passenger safety at public charging stations, as some of them are placed in dark and potentially unsafe areas of parking lots.
If a hazardous situation occurs, the sacrificial emergency escape device allows the driver to shift into Drive even if the car is plugged in and charging. The adapter automatically separates with no damage to the charging port or the charger's head.
Modal has also come up with the Electrical Connection System, which will be released in 2025. It is an autonomous electrical connector and enables hands-free electric hookup at RV campsites.
Drivers can choose their favorite type of installation, according to their own needs or depending on the design of their RVs. They can either install it externally at the hitch tongue or internally near the vehicle trunk compartment.
The Modal Group representatives claim that the industry is at the beginning of a seismic shift that will reshape transportation and everyday life. To prepare for what is to come, they say that their mission is to “enable the science without the fiction or friction.”
All three devices developed by Modal Group will be on display in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event opens its gates on Tuesday, October 31.
